'I was living my dream': Eala cherishes Wimbledon debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 1:55pm
Philippines' Alexandra Eala plays a backhand return Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala relished the opportunity to fulfill a dream for herself and the country, following her debut at Wimbledon.

Eala, on Tuesday evening (Manila time), won the first set but was overpowered by defending champion Barbora Krejcikova to exit Wimbledon in three hard-fought sets, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6.

In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, the 20-year-old Filipina reflected on her baptism of fire at the Grand Slam event.

“Realized something funny yesterday  — when you’re living your dream, it doesn’t feel real,” she said.

“I was living my dream. Couldn’t have asked for a better debut. That match was special in more ways than one — to be able to fulfill a childhood dream and be part of something bigger than myself, history for my country,” she added.

Krejcikova, who begged off in the quarterfinal round of the Lexus Eastbourne Open a week ago due to a thigh injury, had an error-filled match against the Filipina.

The former had 37 unforced errors to the latter’s 34, while she also notched six double faults to Eala’s one.

But she punched in six aces and won 46 receiving points to Eala’s 38. She also recorded 43 winners to Eala’s 24.

The 20-year-old Rafa Nadal Academy graduate, who rose to World no. 54 in the WTA live rankings, also congratulated Krejcikova on the win.

“It was an honor to share the court with you.”

Eala will be back in action on Thursday evening in Wimbledon’s doubles’ action. She is teamed up with Eva Lys and will face the duo of Ingrid Martins and Quinn Gleason scheduled at 7:10 p.m.

