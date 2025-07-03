^

Grizzlies star Ja Morant to visit Philippines

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 1:23pm
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to visit Philippines
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 27: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Chris Graythen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- NBA star Ja Morant will be heading to the Philippines in August, as part of his Make Them Watch tour.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard will visit Manila on August 2 as part of his last stop of his tour with sports brand Nike.

“Basketball is all about work and creativity — putting in that grind but also playing with your own style,” Morant said.

“I’m excited to pull up and share a piece of my journey with the next generation of hoopers around the world, and I also want to check how basketball is played in their own communities. Getting to learn new cultures through hoops is a unique opportunity, and I’m hyped about that,” he added.

According to Nike, Morant will start the tour in the United States. He will then visit China, then Tokyo, before making his final stop in Manila.

“The Make Them Watch Tour represents Ja and Nike’s commitment to giving back to the game: championing athletes, inspiring the next generation and fueling global basketball culture,” the statement read.

“The tour also reflects a shared belief in the power of basketball to build bridges between countries, challenge young athletes to chase their dreams, and create lasting impact among athletes and fans,” it added.

The Manila trip, Nike said, will see Morant “lift up the next generation, create new experiences for athletes, learn local culture and grow the game. He’ll invite local high school players to watch his workout and inspire Filipino hoopers of all levels at a Make Them Watch exhibition game while in Manila, a hotbed of basketball culture.”

Morant led the Grizzlies to the playoffs as the eighth-seed in the past season. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 50 contests.

