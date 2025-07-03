^

Eala, Lys take on new foes in Wimbledon doubles

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 12:11pm
Eala, Lys take on new foes in Wimbledon doubles
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala plays a backhand return to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025.
Glyn Kirk / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala and German partner Eva Lys will face a replacement duo in Round 1 of the 2025 Wimbledon ladies’ doubles.

Instead of the fancied pair of Olga Danilovic (WTA No. 37) of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova (WTA No. 44) of Russia, standing on the way of Eala and Lys now is the pair of Quinn Gleason (WTA No. 70) of the United States and Ingrid Martins (WTA No. 80) of Brazil.

They were to clash 7:10 p.m. Thursday (Manila time) in the duel that was moved from the cancelled match due to the withdrawal of the Danilovic-Potapova tandem.

The reason remained undisclosed, but Potapova also pulled out from her first-round singles duel against Magdalena Frech of Poland. She was reported to be nursing a hip injury during a Berlin stint ahead of Wimbledon.

Potapova and Danilovic eliminated Eala and Mexican partner Renata Zarazua in Round 2 of the French Open last May, 6-1, 6-3.

Now despite facing replacement opponents, the WTA No. 56 and No. 61 Lys remained heavy underdogs against the veteran duo from the US and Brazil.

Gleason, 30, and Martins, 28, boast a combined seven WTA doubles titles under their belt against the rising stars Eala, 20, and Lys, 23, who are partnering for only the first time.
The Wimbledon doubles is a chance for both Eala and Lys to avenge their exits in the ladies’ singles.

Eala bowed to reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6, in Round 1, while Lys folded to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 3-6, in the second round after a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over China’s Yue Yuan in the opening round.

