Beermen dominate Gin Kings on Fajardoâ€™s return for 2-2 equalizer

Sports

Beermen dominate Gin Kings on Fajardo’s return for 2-2 equalizer

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 8:05pm
Logging nearly 32 minutes after limited times of 17 and 27 off the bench in the last two games, June Mar Fajardo hauled down 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and three rebounds in leading SMB’s effort to tie the race-to-four series at 2-2.
PBA Images

Games Friday (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine (semis Game 5)

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra (semis Game 5)

MANILA, Philippines — June Mar Fajardo is back in his starting role, and San Miguel Beer is back in business in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against Barangay Ginebra.

With Fajardo feeling better from his nagging calf injury and his teammates taking advantage of his longer presence in Game 4, the Beermen secured a 107-82 series equalizer Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Logging nearly 32 minutes after limited times of 17 and 27 off the bench in the last two games, Fajardo hauled down 19 rebounds to go with 12 points and three rebounds in leading SMB’s effort to tie the race-to-four at 2-2.

“Kailangang ipanalo namin ang game na ito kasi mahirap na ma-down kami ng 3-1,” said Fajardo, who made the most of the two-day break for recovery to get ready for the pivotal match.

“Nandoon na,” he said when asked if he’s close to hitting 100% now.

Aside from "The Kraken," SMB also drew double-digit production from CJ Perez (19), Juami Tiongson (14), Jericho Cruz (12), Rodney Brondial (12) and Don Trollano (11) as Jeron Teng stepped up with nine.

Austria said it was Fajardo himself who declared his readiness to start and help the team bounce back from their 90-100 Game 3 loss last Sunday.

“Because of the frustrating result of Game 3, he made up his mind na okay, kailangan ko mag-start. And that gave me confidence that he’s feeling well. Makikita naman natin kanina ibang-iba ‘yung laro niya, ‘yung focus niya sa game,” said the SMB mentor.

Fajardo joined forces with Perez, Tiongson and Brondial in a telling 17-0 salvo in the third canto that broke the game apart, 73-58. Overall, the Beermen outscored the Gin Kings that decisive period, 30-12, before closing it out with a 27-19 dominance in the fourth.

“I can see from the body language of the players na talagang this team will really play tonight and it's very evident kanina, ibang ‘yung different energy at concentration (compared to Game 3),” said Austria.

Rosario paced Ginebra with 14 points.

The scores:

First Game

San Miguel 107 – Perez 19, Tiongson 14, Fajardo 12, Brondial 12, Cruz 12, Trollano 11, Teng 9, Lassiter 6, Ross 5, Rosales 3, Tautuaa 2, Calma 2, Cahilig 0.

Ginebra 82 – Rosario 14, Malonzo 12, Thompson 11, J.Aguilar 10, Abarrientos 9, Ahanmisi 7, Holt 5, Pinto 4, Tenorio 4, R.Aguilar 4, Gray 2, Cu 0, David 0.

Quarterscores: 24-26, 50-51, 80-63, 107-82

