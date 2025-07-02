Alas Pilipinas collides with Thailandâ€™s Est Cola in VTV Cup quarters

^

Sports

Alas Pilipinas collides with Thailand’s Est Cola in VTV Cup quarters

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 5:29pm
MANILA, Philippines — Alas Pilipinas hopes to sustain its momentum from its solid showing in the group stage as it clashes with Est Cola of Thailand in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the VTV Cup in Phu Tho, Vietnam.

The Filipinas finished second in Pool A with a 2-1 record, with their two victories coming at the expense of China’s Sichuan Wilangchun and Australia and their only defeat handed by the host Vietnamese.

Game time is at 5 p.m.

Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Philipps, Petro Gazz’s 1-2 punch in the Premier Volleyball League, have been leading the way for the Nationals and should come in ready for war against a team composed of the Thai national Under-20 team.

The other quarterfinal pairings pit Vietnam with its U21 counterpart, Chinese Taipei versus Sichuan Wuliagchun, and Russia’s Korabelka against Australia.

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
