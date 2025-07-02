QuiÃ±o rises up against local bets, rules JPGT Pueblo de Oro girls' 7-10 tourney

Quiño rises up against local bets, rules JPGT Pueblo de Oro girls' 7-10 tourney

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño delivered a gritty performance under final-round pressure to break the looming stranglehold of the homegrown talents, clinching the girls’ 7-10 division title in the ICTSI Pueblo de Oro Junior PGT Championship despite a closing 84 on Wednesday.

Quiño kept her composure amid tough conditions at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club here. Though she stumbled with six bogeys and three double bogeys for a 12-over round, her 36-hole total of 165 was enough to overcome first-day leader and hometown bet Francesca Geroy and another local standout Abby Qiu to secure the top podium finish.

More than just a win, it was a breakthrough triumph that shattered what had seemed like an inevitable CDO sweep of all four age-group divisions following their commanding Day 1 showing.

“I was happy but nervous when I took the lead,” said Quiño, 9, from Del Monte School. “On No. 9, I got a bit cheeky since my friends were watching.”

Scoring her breakthrough win, Quiño said the experience taught her a key lesson: never give up.

Quiño’s resolve proved decisive as she fended off Qiu, who mounted a final round charge with an 83 but came up three strokes short at 168.

Geroy, who had hoped to bounce back from a third-place finish in the Del Monte leg, hit two birdies but couldn’t sustain her momentum. Costly miscues led to a 92 and another third-place result at 172.

Quiño’s feat not only highlighted her poise beyond her years but also served as a reminder of Bukidnon’s emerging junior golf talent, challenging the traditional CDO dominance in Mindanao events.

Earlier in the day, CDO’s Jamie Barnes added another trophy to his growing collection, going 2-for-2 in his debut Junior PGT campaign. After a dominant victory at Del Monte, the 9-year-old phenom cruised to a commanding nine-shot win in the boys’ 7-10 class, firing rounds of 71 and 78 for a 149 total.

Barnes seemed on track for another under-par round but stumbled with two bogeys on the front nine and four more on the back to settle for a 78. Still, it proved enough to distance himself from nearest rival Miguel Revilleza from Davao, who matched his 78 for a 158 finish.

“I played okay but my putting wasn’t so good again,” said Barnes.

Still, he emphasized enjoying the journey: “It doesn’t matter what the score is — you just have to have fun.”

Shaqeeq Tanog, who briefly challenged the lead, faltered in the sweltering heat and dropped to third with an 84 and 163 total.

In other divisions, local aces completed wire-to-wire triumphs.

Margaux Espina shot an 84 for a 165 to beat Bukidnon’s Angel Wahing by 13 strokes in the girls’ 11-14 category. Wahing closed with a 91 for a 178 while Yvonne Colim finished third with a 180 after a 93.

For Espina, 12, it was also a milestone victory in the ICTSI-backed circuit.

“My driving, fairway woods and pitching all clicked. Every time I had a bad shot, my pitching would help me save par,” she said.

Espina credited her parents and grandparents for their unwavering support: “They’ve been teaching me a lot and really want me to win. I know they’re all so proud of me.”

As for what she learned, Espina said: “It’s okay to have a bad shot as long as you recover on the next holes.”

CDO’s Ken Guillermo matched Barnes' back-to-back wins, ruling the boys’ 11-14 side with an impressive even 144 total after a final round 74. He trounced Valencia’s Marcus Dueñas, also from CDO, by 10 strokes.

Dueñas, who also fell to Guillermo in Del Monte, posted a second 77 for a 154, while Blademher Estologa placed third with a 161 after an 83.

Guillermo said he felt more relieved than thrilled.

“There wasn’t much of a highlight in this one since it was just par golf,” said the Xavier U–Ateneo de Cagayan standout. “I made two bogeys, but at least I won.”

He added: “I’m really proud of myself. I practiced hard for two weeks non-stop – it was worth the grind.”

Meanwhile, Ally Gaccion moved 18 holes away from clinching the girls’ 15-18 title following a strong return to action. A former JPGT Match Play Finals winner, Gaccion showcased her local familiarity to fire a one-under 71 and break away from first-round co-leader Crista Miñoza.

Gaccion now holds a two-shot edge with a 143 aggregate.

Del Monte leg winner Zero Plete stormed back from far behind with a fiery finish, stringing together three straight birdies from No. 15 to salvage an even-par 72 and seize solo second at 145.

Miñoza, who settled for a 74, slipped to third at 146.

That set the stage for a thrilling final-round showdown and a crucial battle for ranking points in the run-up to the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals in October.

Alexis Nailga also took a step closer to clinching a third straight leg title despite slowing down with a 77 after an opening 71, as his 148 aggregate kept him four strokes ahead of fellow Bukidnon standout Clement Ordeneza.

Ordeneza, winner of last year’s Match Play finals, struggled with a 43 on his backside start but rallied with a 37 to salvage an 80 and a 152 total with 18 holes left in the premier boys’ age category.

Fawzi Espinosa also carded a five-over-par 77 to climb to solo third at 153, edging out Mhark Fernando III, who slipped with an 81 and fell into a tie for fourth with Korean Eric Jeon, who fired an even-par 72, both at 154.