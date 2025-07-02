Filipino golfers eye breakthrough in International Series Morocco

MANILA, Philippines — Their confidence soaring and expectations rising just as high, cousins Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus are choosing to temper the buzz and savor the moment — a rare opportunity to compete in an International Series event.

The $2-million International Series Morocco fires off Thursday at the daunting Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course in Rabat. The par-73, 7,596-yard layout promises to test every aspect of a player’s game — from raw power and pinpoint shotmaking to deft putting and steely mental resolve.

For Chan and Corpus, it marks the biggest week of their young careers, a reward for their back-to-back triumphs in the Asian Development Tour’s twin stops in Morocco the past two weeks.

Chan ruled the first leg at Samanah Golf Club — his second ADT win following a breakthrough at the Lexus Challenge in Vietnam last March — while Corpus pulled off a stunning maiden victory in the second leg in Marrakech, defying the odds and his own expectations to earn a coveted ticket to this week’s flagship championship.

While both are hoping to ride their hot form into another strong performance, they remain grounded and focused, relishing the chance to rub shoulders with some of the sport’s most established names in one of Asia’s most prestigious golf stages.

The 156-player field is headlined by defending champion Ben Campbell of New Zealand and includes marquee names like former US Masters winner Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, Americans Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt and 2023 International Series Rankings champion Andy Ogletree, along with Chilean ace Mito Pereira.

Chan tees off at 1:20 p.m. from the first hole alongside Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul and American James Piot, while Corpus follows at 2:10 p.m., grouped with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Australia’s Todd Sinnott.

Adding depth to the Philippine campaign are four other talented Filipinos ready and eager to make their mark on the international stage.

Veteran Miguel Tabuena, one of the country’s most decorated golfers, leads the charge and gets an early start at 7:50 a.m. on No. 10 in a marquee pairing with Uihlein and Thai star Jazz Janewattananond. Justin Quiban, a mainstay in the Asian and PGA Tour circuits, launches his bid at 2:20 p.m. from No. 1 against Jose Toledo and Zac Jones.

Lloyd Go, who continues to gain experience on the regional tour, tees off at 12:40 p.m. on the back nine with Malaysia’s Galven Green and UAE amateur Ahmad Skaik. Rounding out the strong Philippine roster is Sean Ramos, who is set to open the tournament in the first flight at 7:20 a.m. on No. 1 with Morocco’s Othman Raouzi and Taiwan’s Tsai Tsung-yu.

With momentum, motivation and a wealth of talent, the Filipino contingent is poised to turn heads and possibly deliver a breakthrough in one of the most anticipated legs of the International Series.