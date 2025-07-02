SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae tilt slated July 5

MANILA, Philippines — The search for a new batch of stars continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the SMART/MVPSF National Taekwondo Poomsae Championships on July 5 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Out to replicate the success of its athletes in the past — notably in the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong — the PTA is determined to select the best possible members of the training pool from more than 1,500 participants.

In last year’s world championships, the Philippines — as usual — made heads turn by bringing home two silver and eight bronze medals in a fitting follow-up to the bronze medal performance of Patrick King Perez in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo, the one-day event features two categories — the Recognized Poomsae (Individual, Pair and Team) and Freestyle Poomsae (Individual, Mixed Pair, Team).

Top collegiate teams, including University of Santo Tomas, La Salle, UP, and San Beda, and clubs from all over the country are expected to field their best athletes for a chance to become part of PH training team.

Competition will start promptly at 9 a.m. with participants all ready and confident to showcase their athleticism and artistry.

Poomsae, as in the past, has consistently attracted a large following — young and old – for its well-choreographed patterns of movements — not to mention the practice of taekwondo’s well-respected principles.

Other teams fancied to do well are clubs from Central Gymnasium, Meta Taekwondo, Discovery Pluz, Xavier School, PNP and AFP — all convinced that taekwondo is meaningless without poomsae.