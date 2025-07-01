PVL on Tour: PLDT trounces Farm FreshÂ 

PVL on Tour: PLDT trounces Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT fought back from a big deficit in the third quarter to turn back Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26, on Tuesday to set in motion its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Kiesha Bedonia came through with 14 points, including some clutch points in the third set when the High Speed Hitters rallied from 21-16 and 23-19 deficits to snatch the set and the match.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, however, stressed that the key was their strong start early.

“That first two sets spelled the difference,” he said.

It was the first defeat by the Foxies.

It was one of the best games in Bedonia’s young career as she had exhibited she can contribute when given the chance.

“I just set aside the pressure and just listened to the coaches,” said Bedonia, who also said she made an extra effort to strengthen physically and mentally in preparation for this season.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas routed Australia, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20, to finish second in Pool A with a 2-1 card.