^

Sports

PVL on Tour: PLDT trounces Farm Fresh 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 7:23pm
PVL on Tour: PLDT trounces Farm FreshÂ 
Kiesha Bedonia (No. 14) came through with 14 points, including some clutch points in the third set when the High Speed Hitters rallied from 21-16 and 23-19 deficits to snatch the set and the match.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(Ynares Center Montalban)

4 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. - ZUS vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT fought back from a big deficit in the third quarter to turn back Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-21, 28-26, on Tuesday to set in motion its campaign in the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Kiesha Bedonia came through with 14 points, including some clutch points in the third set when the High Speed Hitters rallied from 21-16 and 23-19 deficits to snatch the set and the match.

PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, however, stressed that the key was their strong start early.

“That first two sets spelled the difference,” he said.

It was the first defeat by the Foxies.

It was one of the best games in Bedonia’s young career as she had exhibited she can contribute when given the chance.

“I just set aside the pressure and just listened to the coaches,” said Bedonia, who also said she made an extra effort to strengthen physically and mentally in preparation for this season.

Meanwhile, Alas Pilipinas routed Australia, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20, to finish second in Pool A with a 2-1 card.

PVL

PVL ON TOUR

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

9 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare in his Wimbledon opener, while Aryna Sabalenka kept her cool to progress on the hottest...
Sports
fbtw
'No panic&rsquo;, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

'No panic’, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

9 hours ago
Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he was "not panicking" after a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

2 days ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

7 hours ago
The physicality is heating up in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Talk...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New Philippine sports-funding chief vows to continue taking care of athletes

New Philippine sports-funding chief vows to continue taking care of athletes

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
There was nothing fancy about the instructions given to him by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when Patrick Gregorio was handpicked...
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon 'ready' for soaring temperatures

Wimbledon 'ready' for soaring temperatures

6 hours ago
Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said the Grand Slam was not used to baking summer temperatures but "we're...
Sports
fbtw
Saudi's Al Hilal knocks Manchester City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

Saudi's Al Hilal knocks Manchester City out of Club World Cup in huge shock

7 hours ago
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal sent English giant Manchester City crashing out of the Club World Cup, snatching a shock...
Sports
fbtw
Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
The International Series — and the Asian Tour itself — welcomes Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan with open arms...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with