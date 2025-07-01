Local talents shine in JPGT Pueblo de Oro opener

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Homegrown talents turned the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club into their personal stage, leveraging local knowledge and steely nerves to seize early control in five of the six divisions in the ICTSI Junior PGT Pueblo de Oro Championship here on Tuesday.

CDO’s Ken Guillermo turned in the most riveting performance of the day, overcoming a shaky start of three bogeys in the first four holes at the challenging Robert Trent Jones II-designed layout. He bounced back with five birdies, including a stunning run of three in his final four holes, to card a two-under 70 and seize a commanding seven-stroke lead in the boys’ 11-14 category.

Valencia’s Marcus Dueñas faltered with a 77, slipping to second, while Bukidnon’s Blademher Estologa turned in a 78. Davao’s Guio Pasquil and Bukidnon’s Mico Woo both shot 82s but fell too far behind to pose any immediate threat to the red-hot Del Monte leg winner.

Guillermo showcased his trademark resiliency, recovering from a rocky start to stay on track for another title run.

“I made three bogeys in the first four holes, which put me in a tough spot,” said Guillermo, who spiked his comeback with a chip-in on No. 15, a birdie-blast on the next, and a seven-foot putt to close out his round.

“I feel a lot of pressure since this is my home course, but I had to stay composed and play comfortably to manage it,” he added.

CDO’s campaign didn’t stop there.

Margaux Espina, another hometown standout, showed why familiarity matters on the demanding Pueblo track. She shot an 81 to open a six-shot cushion over Bukidnon’s Yvonne Colim and Angel Wahing, who matched 87s in the girls’ 11-14 category of the 36-hole competition — the second of four Mindanao legs comprising the seven-stage Visayas-Mindanao swing of the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Espina, 12, banked on her long game, an area she has been diligently focusing on.

“The key was my driving, which I’ve been working on every day,” said Espina, who salvaged some momentum from an otherwise bogey-filled round with a pitch-in birdie on No. 14.

Nine-year-old Francesca Geroy further bolstered CDO’s stronghold, holding on to the lead with an 80 despite a back-nine 42, just one ahead of Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño, who closed with a 38 for an 81. Abby Qiu, also from CDO, stayed in the mix with an 85.

Geroy, third in the Del Monte leg, is eyeing a breakthrough win, saying: “I want to make my mom and family proud.”

Quiño, runner-up last week, is equally determined to prevail, while Qiu aims for a strong final-round surge in the last 18 holes.

CDO's Jamie Barnes, who dominated his JPGT debut at Del Monte, inched closer to a second straight title as he overcame shaky putting to fire a 70 and seize an eight-stroke lead in the boys’ youngest division.

“I think I played well, but I could’ve shot 5-under if my putting was sharper,” said the 9-year-old Barnes, son of a Scottish father and Filipino mother, who rued missed chances after a 35-38 card, citing three-putts on three holes that cost him a potential five-under round.

Still, the Grade 4 Wellington International School student took a commanding lead over Shaqeeq Tanog, who stumbled with four bogeys and two double bogeys in a 37-42 (79) round.

Davao’s Miguel Revilleza closed strong to take solo third with an 80.

CDO’s Ally Gaccion missed a chance to grab the solo lead in the girls’ 15-18 division, closing with a bogey on the 18th and limping home with three bogeys against two birdies in her last five holes. She settled for a 72 and a share of the lead with Crista Miñoza, who turned in a steady 35-37 with two birdies against as many bogeys.

Zero Plete, who edged Miñoza by one at Del Monte, looked on track for a repeat after stringing early birdies under the scorching sun. But she faltered late, double-bogeying No. 16 and dropping another shot on the last to finish solo third with a 73.

Bracing for a tight finish in the 54-hole tournament, Gaccion, 18, knows exactly where she needs to sharpen her game.

“I hope I can sink more short putts. I’ll be working on my short game this afternoon,” she said.

For her part, the 17-year-old Miñoza emphasized execution.

“I just hope to hit more greens in regulation and convert on my putts,” she said.

Just one shot off the pace, Plete is poised to keep the pressure on and strike when the opportunity arises.

She said she's determined to chase the leaders and is eager to pull off back-to-back victories.

In the marquee boys’ 15-18 division, Alexis Nailga halted the local bets’ charge while strengthening his bid for a third straight crown. After ruling the Mactan leg and beating fellow Bukidnon ace Clement Ordeneza by three at Del Monte, he carded a 71 to take a one-stroke lead over Ordeneza.

In a spirited duel of wits and nerves, Nailga, 16, survived a bogey on the final hole and a late charge by Ordeneza, who fired three birdies in his last four holes to stay within striking distance with a 72.

“I played well but couldn’t quite get my irons going. There was pressure, but I knew I had to stay composed,” said Nailga.

It was indeed a test of poise, as Ordeneza proved he could claw his way back from adversity. He rebounded from a four-over card after 11 holes with birdies on Nos. 12, 15, 16 and 18 to turn the final stretch into a thrilling showdown.

Zamboanga’s Mhark Fernando III kept himself in the mix with a solid 73, while CDO’s Fawzi Espinosa posted a 76. Local bet Armand Copok and Bacolod’s Santi Asuncion carded identical 78s to share fifth place.