Philippine college sports' finest aim to remain hungry for glory

MANILA, Philippines — Getting to the top is one thing, but staying at the top is another.

That hunger was still in full view even as Clint Escamis and Kacey dela Rosa took their rightful place as the Basketball Players of the Year at the 2025 San Miguel Corporation-Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night at Discovery Suites Manila in Pasig City on Monday.

“I’m honored for this award and I know I couldn’t have done this without my teammates, kaya it just fuels me to help Mapua win back-to-back championships,” said Escamis, who is returning for his final season with the Cardinals this NCAA Season 101.

“Siyempre I’m proud to get this honor, pero syempre I also want to help Ateneo win the championship this UAAP Season 88,” remarked dela Rosa, the reigning back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player for the Blue Eagles.

The hunt for continued glory did not elude the minds of the top individual performers even in a night where the best of the best of the past collegiate athletic season was celebrated by the unified group of journalists made of print and online publications and was co-presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live, and GMA.

Escamis bannered the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Mythical Team together with JD Cagulangan of University of the Philippines, Kevin Quiambao and Michael Phillips of La Salle, and Allen Liwag of St. Benilde.

Dela Rosa, for her part, joined Cielo Pagdulagan of National University, Kent Pastrana of University of Santo Tomas, Elaine Etang of Adamson, and Louna Ozar of UP in the Collegiate Women’s Basketball Mythical Five.

Three-time UAAP MVP Bella Belen of NU was the unanimous choice for the UAAP Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year award while fellow Bulldog Leo Aringo was given the UAAP Men’s Volleyball Player of the Year honors after bringing home the trophy to Jhocson.

CSB’s Zam Nolasco and Arellano’s Carl Berdal were named as the NCAA Volleyball Players of the Year for spearheading the Lady Blazers and the Chiefs to the pinnacle of the NCAA volleyball kingdom.

This was also a landmark event for football as top performers in the pitch were lauded for the first time by the collegial body as Mon Diansuy and Carmela Altiche of Far Eastern University and Amir Aningalan of San Beda all being named as the Collegiate Football Players of the Year in the event also backed by Discovery Suites, World Balance, E-Sports International, My Daily Collagen, Centaur Marketing, Buffalo’s Wings N Things and Go for Gold.

Of course, these athletes would be the first to admit that their success would not be possible if not for their mentors, and it’s only right that the bench tacticians get their moments.

Goldwin Monteverde of UP, Randy Alcantara of Mapua, Aris Dimaunahan, Sherwin Meneses, and Dante Alinsunurin of NU, Jerry Yee of CSB, and Bryan Vitug of Arellano were all handed Coach of the Year honors in their respective tournaments as the group gave praise to their sacrifices in honing these student-athletes.

The NCAA was also given a Special Citation after the league celebrated its centenary, while tributes were also made to the late volleyball coach Sammy Acaylar and NU Lady Bulldog Ashlyn Abong.