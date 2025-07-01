New Philippine sports-funding chief vows to continue taking care of athletes

MANILA, Philippines — There was nothing fancy about the instructions given to him by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when Patrick Gregorio was handpicked to take over as the new Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman.

And Gregorio vowed to implement it.

“Improve facilities, take care of athletes, healthy citizenry — these were my marching orders from the President,” said Gregorio during Tuesday’s turnover ceremony that was graced by his predecessor Richard Bachmann at the agency’s office inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Of course, winning in international competitions is also a priority.

“More gold medals, more victories. How to improve our fifth-place finish in the last SEA Games,” he said.

Gregorio is also planning on seeking private sector support by putting up a foundation similar to the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation, where happens to be its first president.

“There were already people who called me and asked me how they can help,” he said.

Gregorio also stressed there wouldn’t be immediate changes in the structure of the government sports-funding agency currently, saying it would just need “fine-tuning, tweaking.”

“This is a 35-year-old agency and already has people in place. If we change it and put in new people, it’s like bringing a new platoon into war without knowledge of the terrain,” he said.

While stressing the need to give more help to the country’s super athletes like gymnast Carlos Yulo, tennis’ Alex Eala, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and other Olympic sports, Gregorio promised not to discriminate against non-Olympic disciplines.

“We know there’s a tug-of-war between Olympic and non-Olympic sports. For me, they’re equally as important,” he said.

He also promised a livelier PSC.

“Expect changes. Don’t expect anything less than a vibrant and exciting transformation,” he said.