^

Sports

New Philippine sports-funding chief vows to continue taking care of athletes

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 2:08pm
New Philippine sports-funding chief vows to continue taking care of athletes
Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick "Pato" Gregorio receives the PSC flag from his predecessor Richard Bachmann.
Philippine Sportswriters Association

MANILA, Philippines — There was nothing fancy about the instructions given to him by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when Patrick Gregorio was handpicked to take over as the new Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman.

And Gregorio vowed to implement it.

“Improve facilities, take care of athletes, healthy citizenry — these were my marching orders from the President,” said Gregorio during Tuesday’s turnover ceremony that was graced by his predecessor Richard Bachmann at the agency’s office inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Of course, winning in international competitions is also a priority.

“More gold medals, more victories. How to improve our fifth-place finish in the last SEA Games,” he said.

Gregorio is also planning on seeking private sector support by putting up a foundation similar to the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation, where happens to be its first president.

“There were already people who called me and asked me how they can help,” he said.

Gregorio also stressed there wouldn’t be immediate changes in the structure of the government sports-funding agency currently, saying it would just need “fine-tuning, tweaking.”

“This is a 35-year-old agency and already has people in place. If we change it and put in new people, it’s like bringing a new platoon into war without knowledge of the terrain,” he said.

While stressing the need to give more help to the country’s super athletes like gymnast Carlos Yulo, tennis’ Alex Eala, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and other Olympic sports, Gregorio promised not to discriminate against non-Olympic disciplines.

“We know there’s a tug-of-war between Olympic and non-Olympic sports. For me, they’re equally as important,” he said.

He also promised a livelier PSC.

“Expect changes. Don’t expect anything less than a vibrant and exciting transformation,” he said.

PATO GREGORIO

PATRICK GREGORIO

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION

PSC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Her time will come

Her time will come

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The fairy tale of Alex in Wonderland continues to unfold, one magical chapter after another. Alex Eala is now ranked World...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

1 day ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
'No panic&rsquo;, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

'No panic’, says Medvedev after shock Wimbledon exit

4 hours ago
Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev said he was "not panicking" after a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

Alcaraz survives, Sabalenka cruises on Wimbledon's hottest opening day

4 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare in his Wimbledon opener, while Aryna Sabalenka kept her cool to progress on the hottest...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

3 hours ago
The physicality is heating up in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Talk...
Sports
fbtw
Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

Corpus, Chan aim high in $2-million International Series Morocco

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The International Series — and the Asian Tour itself — welcomes Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan with open arms...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Lim in Calderon Cup National Open tennis tourney

All eyes on Lim in Calderon Cup National Open tennis tourney

4 hours ago
Alberto Lim Jr. sets out as the marked man once again as he aims to reassert his status as the country’s top tennis...
Sports
fbtw
'Dangerous' Eala goes for upset vs recently injured defending Wimbledon champ

'Dangerous' Eala goes for upset vs recently injured defending Wimbledon champ

4 hours ago
Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova begins her title defense against Eastbourne finalist Alexandra Eala on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with