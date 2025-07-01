Guiao cries foul over 'dangerous' infractions vs Rain or Shine players

MANILA, Philippines — The physicality is heating up in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series between the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and Talk ‘N Text Tropang 5G — a concern for both teams who are currently undermanned.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao was seen confronting Glenn Khobuntin and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser after the two TNT players committed flagrant fouls in the second half of Game 3 last Sunday, June 29.

Khobuntin was called for a flagrant foul penalty 1 infraction at the 3:55 mark of the third quarter. He attempted to stop Gian Mamuyac’s drive to the basket but was caught hitting Mamuyac’s head during the play. Meanwhile, Ganuelas-Rosser got penalized with 8:24 remaining in the contest after pushing Nocum mid-air while he was going for a layup.

“You really want to protect your players. Especially if nandito ka na, malaki yun chance na maka-advance ka. It’s really preservation of your personnel e,” Guiao explained on why he reacted violently to the said plays.

He emphasized how dangerous the fouls were especially if his team was to absorb another injury. The Painters are already playing without Beau Belga and Felix Lemetti who are out for the remainder of the season.

“I felt that there is room for physical and rugged play. But it is really yun mga pwedeng maka-injure or maka-damage ng career ng player. Or kung 'di man, malaking bagay kung mawala siya sayo ng dalawa, tatlong laro. Baka tapos na yun series. Accidents can happen, we can accept that. But, yun mga flagrant hindi naman kailangan yun,” Guiao added.

For hois part, TNT Head Coach Chot Reyes weighed in on the flagrant fouls, citing how both teams are guilty of the extra physicality.

The Tropang 5G, meanwhile, cannot afford another player to be sidelined after losing Rey Nambatac, Brian Heruela, and Roger Pogoy.

“Hindi lang naman sa amin yun. Sa kanila rin naman. It's the playoffs, what can I say,” Reyes commented, referring to the previous game where Nocum was hit with a flagrant foul for hitting Ganuelas-Rosser mid-air.

Guiao acknowledged that his team does take part in some physical plays, but they do not commit fouls with malicious intent.

“We play physical. Nangyayari din yun, minsan meron din kami ng mga ganun. But it's not with any malice,” said Guiao after the Elasto Painters took their first win of the series, 107-86.

The physical play between both teams is expected to continue in the next game. ROS aims to even the series while TNT looks to clinch a commanding 3-1 lead in Game 4 on Wednesday, 7 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. — Ravi Tan, intern