Smilegate's new MMORPG 'LORDNINE: Infinite Class' opens global pre-registration

MANILA, Philippines — Smilegate Megaport, the renowned game publisher behind the global hit Lost Ark, is set to unveil a new legend with their latest fantasy MMORPG blockbuster, LORDNINE.

Originally launched in South Korea in July 2024, LORDNINE ranked No. 1 in sales on both the Apple App Store and Google Play within six days of launch. The game further cemented its commercial success and quality by receiving the Best Game award at the 2024 Korea Game Awards and the Best Immersive MMORPG honor at Sensor Tower’s APAC Awards 2024.

Exciting news for MMORPG fans in the Philippines! Get ready for the epic launch of LORDNINE: Infinite Class in the Philippines. Pre-registration for the Global Server is now open via the official website, and you’ll have the chance to receive exclusive rewards when the game officially launches.



Photo Release Pre-registration is now available on both PC and mobile via https://l9asia.onstove.com/en/promotion/preregistration/250626

LORDNINE: Infinite Class — a fantasy adventure where you choose your own path

Developed by NX3Games, LORDNINE is a next-generation MMORPG that masterfully blends Eastern and Western cultural elements. The game’s standout feature, “Infinite Class,” allows players to freely customize their characters and combat styles with no limits.

With visually striking graphics powered by 3D Photo Scanning and Motion Capture technology on a customized Unity Engine, the game delivers an optimized experience across a wide range of devices. It’s a must-play for every hardcore MMORPG fan!

Game highlights

Class Customization System Players can choose from over 65 unique classes by combining more than 60 ability tags, offering an innovative system that brings new excitement to the core of traditional MMORPG gameplay.



Players have the freedom to shape their character’s development and skill attributes to match their personal strategy. By combining Abilities and Tags, you can create a truly unique combat style that reflects your approach to battle. The skill growth system is designed to be flexible and deep, fully supporting both PvE and PvP gameplay for maximum enjoyment.

Player-Driven Economy: Trade In-Game and Beyond LORDNINE proposes a new vision for MMORPGs by enabling a player-driven, extensible economic system. In addition to in-game item trading through 1:1 personal trades and the World Exchange, players will also be able to trade certain high-value assets outside of the game via a dedicated external platform.



This system, operated by LINE NEXT, allows for safe and transparent peer-to-peer transactions involving rare items such as weapons, mounts, and costumes. Through this integration, LORDNINE supports an innovative and secure item trading ecosystem that extends beyond traditional MMORPG boundaries.

Flexible and diverse combat system: Experience a highly flexible and diverse combat system that grants you full freedom in selecting weapons and skills. Customize your gear and refine your abilities to craft a combat style that fits your personal strategy. Whether you thrive in PvE battles or intense PvP showdowns, the system is built to support every playstyle, offering dynamic and thrilling encounters in every situation.

Cross-platform play on PC and mobile: Enjoy the thrill of battle anytime, anywhere with seamless cross-platform support between PC and mobile. Experience smooth, uninterrupted gameplay as you switch between devices without losing your momentum.

An Epic and Immersive Storyline: In a realm ruled by nine charismatic Lords—shattered by war and betrayal—step into the role of the 10th Lord, destined to reunite the fractured lands. Crafted in the style of a high-fantasy novel and brought to life through cinematic in-game storytelling and film-quality visuals, the narrative plunges players into a world of power struggles, deep-rooted conflict, and large-scale warfare. Prepare to experience an intense saga at the heart of a brutal fantasy battlefield.

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates for LORDNINE: Infinite Class at

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates for LORDNINE: Infinite Class on www:l9asia.onstove.com, Facebook or Youtube Channel. Join special launch events by following the official Facebook Page and YouTube Channel for a chance to win exclusive premium rewards!