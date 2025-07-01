All eyes on Lim in Calderon Cup National Open tennis tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Alberto Lim Jr. sets out as the marked man once again as he aims to reassert his status as the country’s top tennis player, gunning for another Open crown in the Mayor Benedict Calderon Cup National Tennis Championships, which gets going Thursday, July 3, at the Lado del Rio Resort and Roxas Tennis Club in Roxas, Isabela.

Fresh from a dominant title romp in the Iloilo National Open last April, where he crushed Eric Jed Olivarez in straight sets, the 26-year-old Lim returns in top form, looking to sustain his remarkable run and add another feather to his cap. The tournament, now on its second year, coincides with the 77th Araw ng Roxas celebrations and underscores efforts to reinvigorate grassroots tennis across the country.

“This is a family commitment to expand and strengthen sports, particularly tennis,” said Mayor Benedict Calderon, whose initiative has been boosted by the meteoric rise of Alex Eala. The Filipina teen tennis star’s trailblazing achievements continue to inspire a new generation of young players, fueling what many now call a “tennis renaissance” in the country.

“Eala has inspired the children with her achievements, making the tennis grassroots program even more significant. This event will now be a yearly celebration,” the mayor added.

Indeed, Eala’s global strides have ignited interest in the sport at all levels, from local courts to national circuits. That surge in enthusiasm has also brought renewed attention to established aces like Lim, a former junior sensation and now the reigning PCA Open champion.

The tournament is held in partnership with the Palawan Pawnshop tennis circuit, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro, and backed by Philta, Universal Tennis, and ICON Golf and Sports. It also plays a crucial role in the country’s junior tennis circuit, giving young athletes a competitive platform and a pathway to higher levels.

Also on tap in the 10-day meet are titles in the Legends men’s doubles (30s, 40s, 50s and 60s), mixed Open doubles (below-30), Classified women’s doubles (A, B and C), and the Group 2 juniors division, further underscoring the tournament’s inclusivity and developmental thrust.

For details, contact PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

But while Lim remains the man to beat, a cast of equally driven and dangerous challengers ensures that the road to the title won’t be easy.

Among those expected to challenge Lim’s dominance is Olivarez, who is all set for a shot at redemption after falling short in Iloilo. He headlines a powerhouse cast that includes Vicente Anasta, John Benedict Aguilar, John Kendrick Bona, Loucas Fernandez, Nilo Ledama and Noel Salupado — all looking to shake up the race and seize the spotlight.

Olivarez and Anasta also spearhead the men’s doubles field that features the formidable pairings of Lim and Lance Fernandez, Loucas Fernandez and Salupado, and Ledama and Brysl Libao, guaranteeing fireworks in every match.

Former Mayor Dr. Jonathan Calderon launched the tournament last year with John Mari Altiche emerging as the inaugural champion. This year’s edition doubles the stakes, offering a whopping P500,000 in total prize money — P100,000 to the singles champions and P50,000 to the doubles winners, while the runners-up in each division will pocket P25,000.