New PSC chief Gregorio to grace PSA Forum

June 30, 2025 | 5:18pm
New PSC chief Gregorio to grace PSA Forum
Patrick ‘Pato’ Gregorio
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum gets the privilege to have newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio as special guest in its weekly session on Tuesday, July 1, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The guest appearance will be the first for Gregorio, president of the Philippine Rowing Association and former chairman of the PBA Board, who was named as the new head of the government sports agency over the weekend.

His formal appointment was issued by Malacanang on Monday.

Making up the first part of the session that starts at 10:30 a.m. is the newly formed Pilipinas Climbing Inc. (PCI).

PCI President Atty. Al Agra will represent the group in the public sports program along with Chairman of the Board Franz Lim, auditor Ina Pahati, head coach Miel Pahati, and national team members John Joseph Veloria and Glory Ann Carmel “Yca” Dizon.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

