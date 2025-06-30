Philippine hosting of 2026 Asian track cycling tilt confirmed

POC and cycling federation president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (right) and ACC head Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill flag off veteran Ronald Oranza during the inauguration of the Tagaytay City Velodrome last June 23.

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) confirmed the Philippine hosting of the 2026 ACC Track Championships at the brand new Tagaytay City Velodrome from March 25-31.

ACC president Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill made the confirmation as the continental body recently released its first official Newsletter.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, but it’s equally a challenge,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the national cycling federation, PhilCycling.

“The tough task is up ahead because it’s been a while since we hosted a championships of such magnitude,” said Tolentino, adding that the last time the country hosted an ACC championships was in 1995 — both road and track — at the now demolished Amoranto Velodrome in Quezon City and Subic in Zambales.

Tolentino thanked Gill for fully supporting Philippine cycling — the ACC president flew from Kuala Lumpur to lead the inauguration ceremony for the new velodrome last June 23, the same day the POC celebrated the Olympic Day.

“The ACC has provided details for the hosting where we expect to welcome some 300 track cyclists — including our very own national team — from no less than 30 Asian countries,” Tolentino said.

The Tagaytay City Velodrome sits majestically along Crisanto de los Santos Avenue at the Tagaytay City Atrium and lies adjacent to a similarly International Cycling Union (UCI)-standard and roofed BMX racing track — the only covered BMX track in Asia — that hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and the Asian championships in 2023.

The track facility — a 250-meter indoor and Norwegian Spruce wood surface with an almost 43-degree angle at the turns — also lies near Tagaytay City’s Combat Sports Center, skateboard and BMX park centers and track oval.

The Amoranto Velodrome was last used as a competition venue in 2005 during the country’s second hosting of the SEA Games with Alfie Catalan winning the men’s individual pursuit gold medal.