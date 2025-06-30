^

Sports

Philippine hosting of 2026 Asian track cycling tilt confirmed

Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 2:29pm
Philippine hosting of 2026 Asian track cycling tilt confirmed
POC and cycling federation president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (right) and ACC head Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill flag off veteran Ronald Oranza during the inauguration of the Tagaytay City Velodrome last June 23.

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) confirmed the Philippine hosting of the 2026 ACC Track Championships at the brand new Tagaytay City Velodrome from March 25-31.

ACC president Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill made the confirmation as the continental body recently released its first official Newsletter.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, but it’s equally a challenge,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the national cycling federation, PhilCycling.

“The tough task is up ahead because it’s been a while since we hosted a championships of such magnitude,” said Tolentino, adding that the last time the country hosted an ACC championships was in 1995 — both road and track — at the now demolished Amoranto Velodrome in Quezon City and Subic in Zambales.

Tolentino thanked Gill for fully supporting Philippine cycling — the ACC president flew from Kuala Lumpur to lead the inauguration ceremony for the new velodrome last June 23, the same day the POC celebrated the Olympic Day.

“The ACC has provided details for the hosting where we expect to welcome some 300 track cyclists — including our very own national team — from no less than 30 Asian countries,” Tolentino said.

The Tagaytay City Velodrome sits majestically along Crisanto de los Santos Avenue at the Tagaytay City Atrium and lies adjacent to a similarly International Cycling Union (UCI)-standard and roofed BMX racing track — the only covered BMX track in Asia — that hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and the Asian championships in 2023.

The track facility — a 250-meter indoor and Norwegian Spruce wood surface with an almost 43-degree angle at the turns — also lies near Tagaytay City’s Combat Sports Center, skateboard and BMX park centers and track oval.

The Amoranto Velodrome was last used as a competition venue in 2005 during the country’s second hosting of the SEA Games with Alfie Catalan winning the men’s individual pursuit gold medal.

TAGAYTAY VELODROME

TRACK CYCLING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

Ex-national team player named Manila Sports Council chief

21 hours ago
Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno-Domagoso has named former national team athlete Dale Evangelista as chairman of the Manila Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee ready for Gilas

Brownlee ready for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee is expected back from the US before coach Tim Cone calls for the national team’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Petro fends off Galeries

Petro fends off Galeries

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Petro Gazz found ways to fend off Galeries Tower’s upset try and escaped with a 25-23, 25-21, 26-24 victory yesterday...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas off to flying start

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
The Philippines got down to business right away in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, dispatching Saudi Arabia, 3-0, yesterday at the National Sports Complex of Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paper Rex&rsquo;s PatMen looks back at journey to Valorant Masters throne

Paper Rex’s PatMen looks back at journey to Valorant Masters throne

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
One week ago, the first full-blooded Filipino lifted the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy, fulfilling a dream that many had...
Sports
fbtw
Eubank, Benn set for September rematch

Eubank, Benn set for September rematch

3 hours ago
Chris Eubank and Conor Benn will battle it out again on September 20 after agreeing to a rematch to a contentious bout won...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pistons' Beasley being investigated on NBA-related gambling

Report: Pistons' Beasley being investigated on NBA-related gambling

3 hours ago
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is being investigated by the US District Attorney's Office on gambling allegations...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James opts in with Lakers for next NBA season &mdash; reports

LeBron James opts in with Lakers for next NBA season — reports

3 hours ago
LeBron James is exercising his $52.6-million player option to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers next season, hoping to challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with