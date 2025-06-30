Batangas, Quezon City book opening-day WMPBL wins

MANILA, Philipines — New Zealand Blufire-Batangas and RK Hoops-Quezon City scored contrasting victories to kick off the historic first professional season of the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Regular Season presented by Akari, Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Valkyries opened the festivities with a dominant performance, dismantling the Tagaytay-Tol Patriots in a 30-point rout, 86–56. On the other hand, RK Hoops-QC edged Solar Home-Pangasinan Suns in a nail-biter, 71–68, to cap an eventful opening day.

It was a fitting start for the WMPBL’s inaugural professional campaign, a landmark moment for Philippine women’s basketball under the leadership of Commissioner Haydee Ong and President John Kallos.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Executive Director Erika Dy, along with members of the Gilas Pilipinas women’s team bound for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, graced the occasion to show support for the league’s milestone moment.

“Today is proof that we are a nation where women can rise, where women can lead, and where women can compete even in sports. We witnessed that truth come alive today in this court,” said Dy.

“So to the athletes, compete. Compete not just to win, but compete to show your gratitude for those who fought for this space. Compete also because you are thankful for the chance to play this game that you love,” she added.

“Gone are the days when you are the only female player among a dozen or so men inside the basketball court. Look around you and be thankful. There’s now representation everywhere — among your coaching staff, among our officials, and even in your very own commissioner. So be thankful and let that gratitude turn into greatness. Mabuhay ho kayo lahat, mabuhay ang WMPBL.”

Before tip-off, the WMPBL held a moment of silence for Gilas Pilipinas and National University-Nazareth School standout Ashlyn Abong, who passed away last Friday at the age of 18. A symbolic final buzzer was also sounded in her memory, honoring a life and career gone too soon.

In the first game, New Zealand Blufire-Batangas took full control in the third quarter, limiting Tagaytay-Tol to just eight points. Snow Peñaranda and Christine Bariquit ignited a 22-point run that pushed the Valkyries ahead, 67-43, entering the final frame.

The Patriots were unable to recover as the Valkyries kept their foot on the gas, stretching the lead to as many as 31 points. A triple by Camille Claro with 1:03 left sealed the emphatic debut win for the team supported by Uratex, Black Mamba, Red Dynasty, Aktive Balls and Pocari Sweat.

“Everybody’s excited, especially the women’s basketball community. They’ve been waiting for this for the longest time now. It’s good na si boss Manny Pacquiao paved the way for professional women’s sports,” said Valkyries head coach Cholo Villanueva.

“So everybody’s very excited. That’s why ‘yung first game namin, we wanted to make a statement right away na we’re gonna be a winning team, having a winning culture dito sa first pro league natin,” he added.

Peñaranda paced the Valkyries with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Bariquit added 14 points and six rebounds, while Queenie Aquino contributed 11 markers.

Luisa San Juan led the Patriots with 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting and four rebounds. Team captain Bernice Paraiso chipped in 13 points and six boards.

In the second game, RK Hoops-Quezon City leaned on clutch plays from Cara Buendia, Nel Flor, and Melody Cac to escape with the narrow win over Solar Home-Pangasinan.

Trailing by one with 32 seconds remaining, Buendia hit a go-ahead hook shot to give RK Hoops-QC a 69-68 advantage. Flor and Cac then each split their free throws for a 71-68 lead. Buendia sealed the victory by intercepting Stiffany Larrosa’s pass in the dying seconds to deny the Suns a chance at overtime.

Cac led QC with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Buendia delivered a double-double performance with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Danica Docallos added 10 points and eight boards.

Jhenn Angeles top-scored for Pangasinan with 20 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Gabby Bade filled the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and five steals, while Jeeuel Bartolo finished with 11 points and six boards.

All games are broadcast live on Solar Sports.

The scores

First Game:

New Zealand Blufire-Batangas 86 – Peñaranda 17, Claro 14, Bariquit 14, Aquino 11, Sanchez 8, Bernardino 7, Lozada 4, Torres 3, Calang 2, Villamor 2, Arciga 2, Tongco 2.

Tagaytay-Tol Patriots – San Juan 19, Paraiso 13, Harada 7, Gonato 6, Santos 6, Domingo 3, Del Prado 1, Dimaunahan 1, Jimenez 0, Antonio 0, Ventura 0, Natural 0, Yamada 0, Quingco 0.

Quarterscores: 18-17, 45-35, 67-43, 86-56.

Second Game:

RK Hoops-Quezon City 71 – Cac 17, Buendia 14, Docallos 10, Molina 8, Isip 7, Flor 6, Escotido 5, Geli 2, Canayong 2, Alcantara 0, Peñaroyo 0, Cayco 0, Aragon 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Solar Home-Pangasinan 68 – Angeles 20, Bade 14, Bartolo 11, Abaca 7, Larrosa 7, Sario 4, Medina 3, Binaohan 2, Go 0, Cortizano 0, Salapong 0, Ordoveza 0.

Quarterscores: 18-13, 41-34, 48-58, 71-68.