FIVB worlds puts spotlight on Philippines as volleyball nation

Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 12:29pm
Wiliam Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos (2nd from left) with (from left) Philippine National Volleyball Federation and Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Rebisco Corp. president Geronimo Kamus Jr., Honda representative Hiroaki Nakamura, chief client officer of Dentsu Philippines, and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.
MANILA, Philippines — The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 provides an opportunity for Filipinos to flex to the global community that the country is part of the international field of play.

So said William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, co-chairperson of the FIVB MWCH Local Organizing Committee during Saturday night’s “Spike For A Cause” Fund Raising Dinner and Fashion Show organized by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos at the Foro de Intramuros in Intramuros, Manila.

“It is a rare privilege to host such a world event especially the country’s popular sports — volleyball — and I am happy to see a lot of people who are very interested in volleyball,” the young Marcos added. “I am very thankful to all of you, for all your all-out support.”

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano and Mark Villar and Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum graced the event where renowned fashion designer showcased his masterpiece designs.

The men’s national team, Alas Pilipinas, which will compete in the world championship the country is hosting from September 12 to 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and SM Mall of Asia, as well as Rebisco Corp. president  Geronimo Kamus Jr. and Honda representative Hiroaki Nakamura, chief client officer of Dentsu Philippines.

“Hosting the world championship is a perfect fit for nation building, for a better community, and hosting leads to discipline, sacrifice and teamwork,” said Senator Alan Peter Cayetano in the event where Rebisco and Honda were honored for their support to the world championship that features the top 32 volleyball nations.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation and Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara thanked First Lady Marcos for putting premium on the world championship that is only 75 days away and at the same time expressed his gratitude to stakeholders, business industry and individuals who are supporting the event.

“Our purpose, our vision, as how chairperson Vinnie Marcos mentioned, is to capitalize on the transformative power of sports,” Suzara said. “Every match that Alas Pilipinas plays is a fight for each Filipino, for a Bagong Pilipinas.”

