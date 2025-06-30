JPGT Pueblo de Oro tees off

James Rolida (left) aims to end his title drought on home soil as he squares off against JPGT Del Monte leg champion Jamie Barnes and a strong field of contenders..

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The stakes are higher, the field deeper and the course far more challenging as the ICTSI Junior PGT Pueblo de Oro Championship fires off Tuesday here, setting the stage for another thrilling showdown of talent, grit and tactical savvy among the country’s brightest young golfers.

Following last week’s stern test at the tight and tricky Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon, the junior golf hopefuls now brace for a contrasting challenge at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club — a wider but equally demanding layout that promises to separate the merely good from the truly elite.

Known for its rolling fairways, undulating greens and strategically placed ravines, the Robert Trent Jones II-designed course is poised to bring out the best — and potentially the worst — in the competitors as they pursue titles and precious ranking points toward berths in the season-ending ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Finals this October.

Among those eager to rise from early setbacks is hometown bet James Rolida, who is eyeing redemption and resurgence in familiar terrain. A winner in last year’s South Pacific leg, Rolida has since struggled to regain top form, placing third in Mactan and sliding to sixth in Del Monte.

But now playing on his home course — with intimate knowledge of its nuances and challenges — the CDO native hopes to flip the script and finally return to the winner’s circle in the boys' 7-10 division set over 36 holes.

But Rolida’s path to redemption is anything but smooth. He’s up against Jamie Barnes, the breakout performer who dominated the Del Monte leg with a five-shot victory on his JPGT debut, along with fellow local contenders Shaqeeq Tanog and Liam Bonilla, Bukidnon’s Ian Langamin and Simon Apilat, and rising talents from across Mindanao and the Visayas, including Inigo Montalban, Lucas Revilleza and Tobias Tiongko.

In the girls’ 7-10 division, another fiery battle looms as CDO’s Francesca Geroy looks to build on her podium finish at Del Monte. She’ll go head-to-head with Claren Quiño and Jilliane Namocatcat of Bukidnon, Cebu’s Skye Yocte, Misamis Oriental’s Althea Yasay, and fellow CDO bets Sistine Yu and Abby Qiu – all gunning for a breakthrough win.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Ken Guillermo returns brimming with confidence after a runaway triumph in Del Monte. The CDO youngster now seeks back-to-back wins on his home turf, but faces stiff opposition from Marcus Dueñas, who finished second last week, as well as a deep cast that includes Mico Woo, Gideon Namocatcat, Blademer Estologo, Guio Pasquil and Anthony Juanico.

With defending champion Kimberly Baroquillo opting to skip this leg, the girls’ 11-14 category is wide open. CDO’s Margaux Espina, Bukidnon’s Angel May Wahing and Yvonne Colim, and Davao’s Arianna Ang and Ayla Pavadora are among those tipped to vie for supremacy in the 36-hole competition.

The premier 15-18 division, played over 54 holes, promises the fiercest battles yet. All eyes will be on Alexis Nailga, who has stamped his class in Mactan and Del Monte. Armed with confidence and sharp form, Nailga now wears the target on his back as he faces a vengeful pack of challengers hungry to stop his streak in the series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Top among them is fellow Bukidnon standout Clement Ordeneza, who has the game to match Nailga shot for shot, and Mhark Fernando III of Zamboanga, Santi Asuncion of Bacolod, and Cebu’s Eric Jeon, Roman Tiongko and Nyito Tiongko — all equally determined to make their mark.

The girls’ premier division will also be one to watch. Zero Plete, who returned to the series in triumphant fashion with a thrilling victory over rival Crista Miñoza, is primed for another winning run. The Bukidnon ace will have to fend off challenges from CDO’s Kenley Yu and Mikela Guillermo and Cebuana Gabie Rosca, among others.

The Pueblo de Oro leg marks the second of four stops in the Mindanao swing of the series. The tour moves to Davao for its final two legs — at South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates from July 9-11, followed by Apo Golf and Country Club from July 14-16.

With each tournament offering not just titles but crucial points for the national finals set October 7-10 at The Country Club in Laguna, every round counts, every stroke matters and every player knows — redemption and domination — are all on the line.