Corpus rises in Morocco as Filipino golf finds global footing

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Corpus carved his name into the growing lore of Filipino golf with a milestone triumph on foreign soil, capturing the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech crown in thrilling fashion and highlighting the country’s surging presence on the global golfing stage.

In a nerve-wracking final round duel with Settee Prakongvech, the 23-year-old Corpus showcased remarkable maturity and poise beyond his years, matching the Thai’s every move on the front nine before pulling away with a decisive birdie on the 16th to seal a bogey-free 65.

He closed out the event with a 25-under-par 263 total, edging Prakongvech, who settled for a 66 and a 264 aggregate, by the slimmest of margins.

The victory, Corpus’ first as a professional, capped a dream two weeks for Philippine golf, marking a rare back-to-back triumph on the Asian Development Tour after his cousin Aidric Chan won the same event at the Samanah Golf Club last week.

It also signaled the emergence of a new Filipino force in the international arena – poised to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Chan and other countrymen making waves across Asia and beyond.

Turning pro earlier this season, Corpus quickly made his presence felt on the Philippine Golf Tour, finishing runner-up to Angelo Que at Pradera Verde, then tying for 11th at Eagle Ridge and placing ninth at Forest Hills.

Those solid performances fueled his decision to test his mettle on the ADT. And when Chan clinched his second ADT title last week, Corpus found the spark to chase his own breakthrough.

“When I saw Aidric win the Lexus Challenge in come-from-behind fashion, it was incredibly inspiring,” said Corpus. “I’ve seen the effort he puts in every day, and that made me reflect on the small things I could do to improve consistently.”

He opened the tournament with a modest 69 to sit in joint 26th. But the San Jose State University product quickly climbed the leaderboard, shooting 67 in the second round to move to a share of ninth. He then soared into contention with a dazzling 10-under-par 62 in the pivotal third round, drawing level with Prakongvech heading into Sunday’s finale.

He wasted no time asserting himself in the final round, rifling birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 6 and 7. Prakongvech responded with a four-birdie barrage of his own, including a flurry from Nos. 6 to 9 to keep pace as both players turned in scorching frontside 31s.

But it was Corpus who rose to the occasion on the back nine. He birdied the par-4 11th to break the deadlock, only for Prakongvech to retaliate with his own birdie on No. 13. Then came the turning point – Corpus attacked the par-5 16th, a hole he had dominated all week, and calmly rolled in another birdie.

Prakongvech failed to convert his own opportunity and never got another look at the lead as both players parred the final two holes.

With the win, Corpus pocketed $21,875 (approximately P1.2 million) and punched his ticket to this week’s International Series Morocco at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat – a prestigious $2-million event that serves as a direct pathway to the LIV Golf League.

He will join Chan, as well as fellow Filipinos Miguel Tabuena, Justin Quiban, Lloyd Go and Sean Ramos, forming a formidable national contingent for what promises to be one of the year’s premier Asian Tour stops.

Quiban also made waves at the Marrakech event, carding a closing 65 for a share of fourth place at 269, while Ramos submitted a second straight 69 to finish tied for 44th.

Corpus’ breakthrough is not only a personal triumph – it symbolizes the new era of Philippine golf. Just as Chan’s victory solidified his credentials as a top-tier talent, Corpus' win reinforces the Philippines’ rising status as a breeding ground for elite golfers.

With youthful stars making headlines and seasoned names like Tabuena and Quiban continuing to shine, Filipino golfers are no longer content with making the cut – they are now winning and asserting themselves on global leaderboards.

Truly, the back-to-back ADT wins by Chan and Corpus are historic milestones – a significant boost to the country’s golf development programs and a clear statement to the world that the Philippines is producing world-class talent.

As Corpus joins a new generation of fearless Filipino golfers chasing titles and dreams abroad, his triumph in Morocco may just be the opening chapter of a storied career – and another proud milestone in the nation's golf renaissance.