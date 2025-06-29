^

Sports

Tropang 5G stress importance of not letting guard down vs Painters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 12:35pm
Tropang 5G stress importance of not letting guard down vs Painters
TNT head coach Chot Reyes (middle) barks orders at the Tropang 5G during Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup matchup.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite going up 2-0 in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals, the TNT Tropang 5G are underscoring the need to take care of their lead as they try to inch closer to a finals berth.

TNT on Friday stormed back from 18 points down and held on in overtime to grab the 2-0 edge over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

Now, the Grand Slam-seeking squad is two games away from the All-Filipino Conference championship round.

After the game, Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes stressed that the series is far from over.

“Well, every win in a semifinal series and a final series, every win is huge. But like Calvin [Oftana] said, we haven't won anything yet,” Reyes said.

“We've gotten an advantage, but you see how quickly those advantages can disappear if we don't take care of them,” he added.

He cited their turnovers in the second half as an example of how a huge advantage could go away in a snap.

TNT led by 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Rain or Shine stormed back and overtook them, before Oftana forced the overtime period.

“That gave them the momentum to come back. Same thing with this series, we cannot relax. Whatever the series score is, we have to continue,” Reyes said.

“This win is big, but I think getting another win in Game 3, I think that's going to be bigger.”

The Tropang 5G will try to grab a 3-0 series lead on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

