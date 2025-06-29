^

Sports

Eala vows to come back stronger after narrowly missing Eastbourne Open title

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 10:15am
Eala vows to come back stronger after narrowly missing Eastbourne Open title
Philippines' Alexandra Eala sheds a tear at the presentation ceremony after her defeat to Australia's Maya Joint in their women's singles final tennis match on day six of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 28, 2025. Joint won the match in three sets, 12-10 in a third set tie-break.
(Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- As the saying goes, what does not kill you makes you stronger.

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala said that her tough three-set loss in the Lexus Eastbourne Open will make her stronger moving forward in her career.

Eala absorbed a hard-fought 4-6, 6-1, 6(10)-7 defeat to Australia's Maya Joint Saturday evening (Manila time) in England.

The 20-year-old Asian Games double bronze medalist held numerous championship points, even in tiebreak. But ultimately, it was Joint who reigned supreme in the youngest Eastbourne Open finals since 1981.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, Eala described the loss as “one of the toughest” in her career.

“But I firmly believe that it’s these moments that make you stronger and shape your character,” she said.

Prior facing Joint in the final, Eala, who reached a career-high of 56 in the live rankings, went through Zeynep Sonmez and Hailey Baptiste in the qualifiers.

She then barged into the finals after defeating Lucia Bronzetti, Jelena Ostapenko, Dayana Yastremska and Varvara Gracheva in consecutive rounds.

“Well, first of all, I want to congratulate Maya for a great match and a great tournament. Yeah, I think you did really well, and I think, you know, if I was to lose to anyone this week, it would definitely be you. So, congratulations,” an emotional Eala said at a speech after the match.

But now, Eaka will be setting her sights on Wimbledon, which will kick off next week.

She, however, will have a baptism of fire in her Wimbledon debut as she is set to face defending champion Barbora Krejcikova.

“Though I’m so happy with the positive week, it’s full speed ahead to Wimbledon,” Eala’s Instagram post read.

“I have a date with center court.”

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls center Ashlyn Abong has passed away. She was 18.
Sports
fbtw
Eala faces Joint in historic Eastbourne Open finals

Eala faces Joint in historic Eastbourne Open finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The stage for the Lexus Eastbourne Open is set.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girl &lsquo;AA&rsquo; passes away

Gilas girl ‘AA’ passes away

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls and National University Lady Bullpups player Ashlyn “AA” Abong passed away yesterday after...
Sports
fbtw
Is destiny calling?

Is destiny calling?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It was within Rain or Shine’s grasp to take Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against TNT at the Ninoy Aquino...
Sports
fbtw
Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother
play

Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
Dylan Harper will feast on chicken adobo and lumpia after his NBA dream came true. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNT eyes 3-0 lead vs ROS; SMB, Ginebra break tie

TNT eyes 3-0 lead vs ROS; SMB, Ginebra break tie

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Injury woes to key players have been a recurring theme that by now, TNT is essentially adept at dealing with such situat...
Sports
fbtw
Corpus fires career-best 62, moves on verge of historic ADT win

Corpus fires career-best 62, moves on verge of historic ADT win

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Carl Corpus delivered the round of his budding professional career, firing a sensational 10-under-par 62 to vault into joint...
Sports
fbtw
Gregorio set to be named new Philippine Sports Commission chief

Gregorio set to be named new Philippine Sports Commission chief

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Patrick Gregorio just jumped from running the country’s rowing association to taking care of Philippine sports in ...
Sports
fbtw
Corpus fuels Philippine charge with solid 67 at ADT Morocco; Pinays struggle in LPGA, Epson tours

Corpus fuels Philippine charge with solid 67 at ADT Morocco; Pinays struggle in LPGA, Epson tours

By Jan Veran | 18 hours ago
Carl Corpus led the Philippine charge in the Asian Development Tour’s Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, carding a flawless,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Andre Roberson joins Strong Group core in Jones Cup title defense

Ex-NBA player Andre Roberson joins Strong Group core in Jones Cup title defense

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The core of the Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas that won the 43rd Jones Cup last year will be returning for the title defense,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with