Gregorio set to be named new Philippine Sports Commission chief

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 5:52pm
Patrick Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — Patrick Gregorio just jumped from running the country’s rowing association to taking care of Philippine sports in general.

Gregorio reportedly received his marching order from Malacañang Saturday to head the Philippine Sports Commission where he will take over from Richard Bachmann.

In handling the government sports-funding agency, Gregorio will have in his hands the task to manage the country’s campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand late this year as well as the dream of adding more Olympic gold medals in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

And Gregorio is no stranger to sports after having led the Philippine Rowing Association that produced two Olympians, and served as co-chef de mission of the country’s 2024 Paris Olympics team that delivered two golds courtesy of gymnast Carlos Yulo.

He was also a former PBA chair, the man behind the revival of cycling's Tour of Luzon last April, and a top executive under sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan’s group of companies, including the MVP Sports Foundation where he was its former president.

Gregorio will be the 13th PSC chief and the fourth in the last three years after William “Butch” Ramirez, Noli Eala and Bachmann.

Gregorio’s name has been mentioned as early as late last year but nothing came out of it.

Sources at the PSC said they haven’t received Gregorio’s appointment papers yet, possibly because it’s a weekend.

But expect it to come soon as no less than Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin himself informed Palace reporters of Gregorio’s appointment.

PHILIPPINE SPORTS COMMISSION
