Corpus fuels Philippine charge with solid 67 at ADT Morocco; Pinays struggle in LPGA, Epson tours

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Corpus led the Philippine charge in the Asian Development Tour’s Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, carding a flawless, eagle-boosted 67 to pull within three strokes of co-leaders Varun Chopra and Settee Prakongvech halfway through the tournament Friday in North Africa.

Corpus rebounded from a shaky windup in his weather-delayed first round – where he dropped two bogeys against a lone birdie over his final five holes – with a brilliant second-round showing. He birdied Nos. 4, 7 and 11 before holing an eagle on the par-5 16th, finishing with a bogey-free 34-33 for an eight-under 136 total, tying him for ninth with eight others and keeping him in contention for the crown.

Chopra, who seized the solo lead with a bogey-free 64 in the first round, maintained his spotless card with a second-round 69. That, however, allowed Thai ace Prakongvech to catch up, as he sizzled with a 63, highlighted by an eagle and four birdies on the front nine at Al Maaden Golf Resort, matching Chopra’s 133 aggregate.

Just one stroke behind the duo are Ryoto Furuya, who also fired a 63, Ben Jones (67), Tanapat Pichaikool (68), and Santiago de la Fuerte (69), all sitting at 134.

Justin Quiban turned in a 70 behind five birdies against three bogeys to tie for 28th at 139, while Sean Ramos faltered with a 73 after an opening 68, tumbling from joint ninth to a share of 49th at 141 – barely making the weekend cut.

Aidric Chan, last week’s winner at the Samanah Golf Club leg of the Morocco Rising Stars, sat out this week’s event.

In the LPGA Tour’s Dow Championship in Midland, Michigan, ICTSI-backed Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina both missed the cut with different partners.

Pagdanganan, paired with Slovenia’s Ana Belac, rallied with a 66 at the par-70 Midland Country Club, but their 138 total – after an earlier 72 – left them two shots off the cutline. Ardina teamed up with India’s Aditi Ashok and posted rounds of 70 and 69 for a 139, also missing weekend action.

Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire fired a sizzling 60 to seize the 36-hole lead at 127, one ahead of Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter (128). Sara Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela shared third at 129 with the duos of Manon de Roey-Pauline Bouchard and Yan Liu-Yahui Zhang.

Meanwhile, on the Epson Tour, the Filipinas also struggled in the Otter Creek Championship in Indiana.

Tomi Arejola emerged as the top scorer among the Filipina bets with a scrambling 72, trailing leaders Isabelle Fierro and Kelli Ann Strand by seven shots after both turned in 65s. Arejola’s two-birdie, two-bogey round put her in a tie for 36th.

Pauline del Rosario, Sam Bruce, and Clariss Guce carded 76, 78, and 83, respectively, and were in danger of missing the cut projected at one-over.