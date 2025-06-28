^

Sports

Ex-NBA player Andre Roberson joins Strong Group core in Jones Cup title defense

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 3:54pm
Ex-NBA player Andre Roberson joins Strong Group core in Jones Cup title defense
Strong Group Athletics
(Strong Group Athletics media)

MANILA, Philippines -- The core of the Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas that won the 43rd Jones Cup last year will be returning for the title defense, the team announced Saturday.

Several players who were part of the team in last year’s dominant showing will be part of this year’s tournament, which will be held from July 12-20 at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Local players Kiefer Ravena, Jason Brickman, Dave Ildefonso, Rhenz Abando, Angelo Kouame, Geo Chiu and reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag will compose the team’s core.

Tajuan Agee, DJ Fenner and former NBA player Andre Roberson will also suit up for the Philippine-based squad anew.

“Yeah, I’m excited to bring back some guys from our championship squad. This might be the first time we’re able to run it back with this many returning players,” said head coach Charles Tiu.

Ravena, though, will not be suiting up in the team’s first two games due to “prior commitments.”

“The big challenge is that we’ll be facing Taipei A in our very first game, and we haven’t played any tune-up games yet. We’ll have to see how quickly the team can gel. Kiefer will also miss a couple of games, but we’re definitely looking to defend our crown,” added Tiu.

For his part, SGA president Jacob Lao said that they are going “all out” in defending the championship.

“We’re going all out in defending the country’s William Jones Cup title. We’re glad to bring back the core of the team, and with their chemistry and experience, we’re confident in our chances. More than anything, we want to make the country proud again,” Lao said.

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas girls center Ashlyn Abong has passed away. She was 18.
Sports
fbtw
Eala hits another career-best world ranking in less than 24 hours

Eala hits another career-best world ranking in less than 24 hours

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There is no stopping the Filipina tennis juggernaut.
Sports
fbtw
Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother
play

Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Dylan Harper will feast on chicken adobo and lumpia after his NBA dream came true. 
Sports
fbtw
Eala grinds out for historic win, bests Gracheva to barge into Eastbourne Open finals

Eala grinds out for historic win, bests Gracheva to barge into Eastbourne Open finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Alex Eala just made history as the first Filipina tennis player to make the finals of a WTA tournament.
Sports
fbtw
TNT moves up 2-0; San Miguel Beer equalizes

TNT moves up 2-0; San Miguel Beer equalizes

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Calvin Oftana sizzled with 39 as TNT roared to a 2-0 lead against Rain or Shine in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mercedes' Wolff admits interest in Verstappen and possible explosive future line-up

Mercedes' Wolff admits interest in Verstappen and possible explosive future line-up

6 hours ago
 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff suggested he was interested in signing Max Verstappen to partner George Russell in a potentially...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Raptors drop Ujiri as president after 13 seasons

NBA: Raptors drop Ujiri as president after 13 seasons

6 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, who oversaw a 2019 NBA championship run, has been axed as president and vice-chairman of the Toronto Raptors,...
Sports
fbtw
Fritz faces lucky loser Brooksby in Eastbourne final, Eala makes history

Fritz faces lucky loser Brooksby in Eastbourne final, Eala makes history

6 hours ago
Top seed Taylor Fritz is on course for a fourth Eastbourne Open title in six attempts after setting up a final against fellow...
Sports
fbtw
Krogg, Corbadora rule Tagaytay Criterium

Krogg, Corbadora rule Tagaytay Criterium

17 hours ago
Mathilda Krogg and Edson Corbadora ruled the Elite categories of the PhilyCyling Tagaytay City Criterium 2025 – a three-day...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with