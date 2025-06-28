Ex-NBA player Andre Roberson joins Strong Group core in Jones Cup title defense

MANILA, Philippines -- The core of the Strong Group Athletics-Pilipinas that won the 43rd Jones Cup last year will be returning for the title defense, the team announced Saturday.

Several players who were part of the team in last year’s dominant showing will be part of this year’s tournament, which will be held from July 12-20 at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Local players Kiefer Ravena, Jason Brickman, Dave Ildefonso, Rhenz Abando, Angelo Kouame, Geo Chiu and reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag will compose the team’s core.

Tajuan Agee, DJ Fenner and former NBA player Andre Roberson will also suit up for the Philippine-based squad anew.

“Yeah, I’m excited to bring back some guys from our championship squad. This might be the first time we’re able to run it back with this many returning players,” said head coach Charles Tiu.

Ravena, though, will not be suiting up in the team’s first two games due to “prior commitments.”

“The big challenge is that we’ll be facing Taipei A in our very first game, and we haven’t played any tune-up games yet. We’ll have to see how quickly the team can gel. Kiefer will also miss a couple of games, but we’re definitely looking to defend our crown,” added Tiu.

For his part, SGA president Jacob Lao said that they are going “all out” in defending the championship.

“We’re going all out in defending the country’s William Jones Cup title. We’re glad to bring back the core of the team, and with their chemistry and experience, we’re confident in our chances. More than anything, we want to make the country proud again,” Lao said.