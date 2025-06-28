Mamuyac takes blame for Rain or Shineâ€™s Game 2 OT loss vs TNT

Mamuyac takes blame for Rain or Shine’s Game 2 OT loss vs TNT

MANILA, Philippines — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came close to victory, but once again came up short against the Talk ‘N Text Tropang 5G in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.



The story of the Painters’ late-game blunders continued to unfold as they missed out on yet another opportunity to even the series. Rain or Shine led as much as 18 points in the second quarter. Like in the past, however, TNT quickly came back to cut the deficit to two at the half.

The Painters still held a three-point lead with seven seconds to go, 99-96. But a Gian Mamuyac foul on Calvin Oftana’s 3-point attempt allow the Tropang 5G to tie the game, 99-99.

“I was just trying to be smart, but it backfired. May fouls to give kami and kung na-foul sana nang hindi gathered, naka-set sana defense namin and more chances maka-stop kami,” Mamuyac said, recalling the play.

Mamuyac had the opportunity to redeem himself off a timeout, but he missed the game-winning 3-point attempt.

“Actually, it felt good. I thought that it was going to go in kaso short lang,” he added.

Overtime did not play to ROS’ favor either as TNT went on a 10-2 run to begin the extended period. The Tropang 5G eventually cruised to a 113-105 win to secure a 2-0 series lead.

Owning up to his costly error, the former Ateneo Blue Eagle shifted his focus to bouncing back in the next game.

“As a player, siguro I have to bounce back kasi and learn from it kasi medyo costly yun nangyari doon and yun weight ng loss namin sa series na ito. But again hindi pa naman kami out. It’s a seven game series for a reason,” added Mamuyac.



Mamuyac and the rest of the Elasto Painters will look to regroup for Game 3 on Sunday, 5 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern