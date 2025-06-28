Beermen depth on full display in Game 2 equalizer vs Gin Kings

MANILA, Philippines — June Mar Fajardo may be playing hurt, but this did not stop the San Miguel Beermen from tying their PBA Philippine Cup semis series against the Barangay Ginebra Kings at one game apiece Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

The “Kraken” only played 17 minutes and 39 seconds due to a calf injury that he sustained in Game 1.

“He was given the go signal by the doctor. But knowing his injury, we don’t want to aggravate it if we will force him to play. [...] Before the game, he is one of the early birds here so that means he wants to play. But the good thing with him is he knows his situation and he asked me ‘Coach, don’t start me’,” Head Coach Leo Austria explained on the decision to put Fajardo in a minutes restriction.

Despite knowing their main horse was limited, Austria remained confident about his team’s chances heading into Game 2.

“Ang strength ng team ay nakay June Mar. But don’t forget, the strength of June Mar is with his teammates,” said Austria.

The Beermen depth was on full display as six San Miguel players scored in double-digits to help pull off a 100-83 blowout win over the Gin Kings. Marcio Lassiter led the way with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Aside from his scoring, Austria cited the veteran’s experience as a key in holding down the fort despite Fajardo’s restrictions.

“I know his experience is different from the experience of those players. He’s a winner and won 10 championships in this team. Getting into the finals is a long shot, but slowly nakikita niya. He knows what to do,” said Austria.

For Lassiter, generating a balanced attack was important to make up for their lack of assists in the previous game.

“It puts a lot of pressure on the defense when everyone can be a threat and tonight that’s what we wanted,” Lassiter said.

The rest of the Beermen followed the shooting guard, including Moala Tautuaa and Kris Rosales. Tautuaa filled in for Fajardo in the starting lineup, contributing 10 points and 10 rebounds. For his part, Rosales provided a welcome surprise with 11 points, four assists and four rebounds after being benched in the first game.



With only one-day rest in between games, San Miguel will look to summon all-around efforts once again in Game 3 on Sunday, 7 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Ravi Tan, intern