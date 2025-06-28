Filipino League of Legends players get ticket to LCP with Liga Republika

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino League of Legends players now have more than just national glory to fight for.

Riot Games Philippines has announced that Liga Republika 2025, the Philippines' League of Legends tournament, will serve as the country’s qualifier to the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wildcard Playoffs, opening a direct path for local talent to break into the international esports scene.

This marks a major milestone for Philippine esports, as the tournament evolves from a grassroots initiative into a legitimate gateway to global competition.

Launched last year, Liga Republika was created with an aim to provide a sustainable, competitive platform for Filipino players to showcase their skills and passion for League of Legends. Now, with the tournament officially linked to the League of Legends esports ecosystem, that mission is leveling up.

The champion of Liga Republika 2025 will earn a direct slot in the LCP Wildcard Playoffs, where it will face off against top teams from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India and South Asia with a spot in the LCP Promotion and Relegation Tournament, and a chance to join the ranks of the Asia Pacific’s elite as the top prize.

“From the start, Liga Republika was built to be a sustainable competitive platform for local players to showcase their grit, resilience, and pride. For years, the community has been hungry for a real path to international play. With the direct linking of Liga Republika to the LCP ecosystem, we’re proud to finally make that a reality and take a big step forward for Philippine LOL esports,” said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines.

Registration for Liga Republika 2025 is open until June 30, with the tournament kicking off its open qualifiers during the first week of July, followed by its group stages beginning July 10 and the playoffs starting on July 19.

The semifinals and grand finals will feature the Fearless Draft format (teams unable to use the champions they had previously picked in an earlier game within the match series) challenging teams to dig deep into their champion pools. The semifinals will be played in a Best-of-Three format, while the Grand Finals will be a Best-of-Five showdown.

At stake is not just a shot at international play but also a P860,000 prize pool, with the lion’s share going to the champion team.

“The refreshed format is designed to challenge even the most seasoned players. We’re committed to empowering the community now that the path to global recognition is within reach,” said Kimi Salazar, MOBA brand manager at Riot Games Philippines.

Registration for Liga Republika is live until June 30, with match updates available via the League of Legends Philippines’ official social media accounts.