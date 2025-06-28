^

Sports

Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 12:27pm
Gilas Pilipinas women squad mourns passing of center Ashlyn Abong
Ashlyn Abong, 18.
(FIBA)

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas girls center Ashlyn Abong has passed away. She was 18.

Abong’s passing was announced by the Gilas Pilipinas women’s basketball team in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

“In loving memory of our teammate and friend Ashlyn Abong #21,” it said in a post.

“Quiet, kind, and strong — that was Ash. She may not have said much, but she always said hi first. That small act meant everything. It showed her heart — gentle, thoughtful, and always looking out for others,” it added.

Abong, a 5-foot-11 center, suited up for the national team in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup last year, where she averaged 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

She also saw action for the National University Lady Bullpups in UAAP Season 87. The squad finished as the runner-up in the tourney, with Abong averaging a double-double of 11.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

“Ash, your jersey was #21, but to us, you were one of one. On and off the field you gave everything. We’ll miss your smile, your warmth, and the quiet strength you brought into every room and every game. We are very proud of you.

“Thank you for being our teammate, for being our pride, for being Ash. We play for you now. We carry your spirit in every step,” it added.

“Forever our teammate. Forever our #21. Forever Ash.”

