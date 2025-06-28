^

Eala shoots for historic Eastbourne Open crown vs Joint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 11:36am
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts on match point after beating France's Varvara Gracheva in their women's singles semi-final tennis match on day five of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 27, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines -- She already made history. Now, Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is gunning for something literally unheard of – being the first tennis player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour championship.

Eala will try to take home a historic title in the WTA Lexus Eastbourne Open, as she faces 19-year-old Maya Joint Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Manila time) in England.

The 20-year-old pride of the Philippines earlier made history after being the first Filipino tennister to barge into the championship of a WTA Tour-level competition.

And now, she has the chance to bring home the bacon.

According to the WTA live rankings, Eala is now at World No. 56, her career-high by far.

Her impressive run in Eastbourne saw her rankings go to all-time highs the past couple of days.

And this came after wins in the qualifiers against Zeynep Sonmez and Hailey Baptiste, as well as main draw victories over Lucia Bronzetti, Jelena Ostapenko and Dayana Yastremska, before digging deep against Varvara Gracheva
.
And what better way to cap it off with a crown on her head?

But it will not be easy as 19-year-old Maya Joint is standing in her way.

Joint, who also has a career-high live ranking of 46, is also having a remarkable run in Great Britain.

She earlier defeated World No. 59 Ons Jabeur, World No. 38 Emma Raducanu, World No. 69 Anna Blinkova and World No. 53 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to punch her ticket to the finals.

According to the WTA, it is the youngest final match at Eastbourne since 1981, when 18-year-old Tracy Austin won the chip over 16-year-old Andrea Jaeger.

Joint is also seeking her second career championship, following her maiden WTA trophy in Rabat more than a month ago.

“Yeah, I can take confidence that I won last time. And maybe I'll be a little bit less nervous than last time. But I'm just really excited to come out here and play another match,” Joint said after her victory.

“I'm super excited to play Alex. I think we're going to have a great match. She's a really nice girl.”

