Eala faces early Wimbledon acid test vs defending champ Krejcikova

Philippines' Alexandra Eala prepares to return against France's Varvara Gracheva during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on day five of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala’s debut in Wimbledon will be a baptism of fire.

The Filipina tennis sensation will be battling it out against defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Ladies' Singles defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will face Alexandra Eala in the first round 1??#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Sl42xEZRIp — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2025

Eala, who made history in the Lexus Eastbourne Open after being the first Filipina to make it to a WTA Tour final, will try to carry that momentum to arguably the most known and prestigious tennis tournament in the world.

But it will surely be an uphill battle against Krejcikova, who is ranked 17th in the world.

However, Krejcikova pulled out of the Eastbourne tournament in the quarterfinal due to a thigh injury.

"I'm very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarterfinal today in Eastbourne as I'm having some soreness in my right thigh," she previously said in a statement.

"I've truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass. I wish the tournament team the best for the final few days and I look forward to returning to see all the wonderful fans here next year."

She previously missed the first five months of 2025 with a previous back injury, according to a report by WTA.

Before pulling out of Eastbourne, Krejcikova defeated Harriet Dart and Jodie Anna Burrage in the rounds of 32 and 16.

Eala, for her part, barged into the main draw of the Eastbourne tournament after wins over Zeynep Sonmez and Hailey Baptiste.

She then defeated Lucia Bronzetti, Jelena Ostapenko, Dayana Yastresmka and Varvara Gracheva to set the final matchup against Maya Joint in the final.

Eala previously shot up the rankings and barged into the top 100, being the first Filipina to do so, after huge win after huge win in the Miami Open.

Last year, the Czech Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in three sets to reign supreme in Wimbledon.