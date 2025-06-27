Eala grinds out for historic win, bests Gracheva to barge into Eastbourne Open finals
MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala just made history as the first Filipina tennis player to make the finals of a WTA tournament.
Eala will be battling for the Lexus Eastbourne championship after dispatching Varvara Gracheva in three grueling sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, Friday evening (Manila time) in England.
It took two hours and 22 minutes, but the Filipina grabbed the win and punched a ticket to her first WTA Tour finals. She became the first player from the Philippines to make it to the championship round of a WTA Tour.
“I’m super happy. That was a tough match. There were really tough moments and I sometimes couldn’t figure how to get hold of it. I’m really happy with winning,” an emotional Eala said after the win.
After gutting out a 7-5 win in the first set, Eala took control early in the second set, going up 2-0.
But her French opponent won the next six games to force the match into a winner-take-all third set.
The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate once again took an early edge, going up 2-0, before Gracheva forced a tie, 3-3.
And in an all-important seventh game, Eala had a hard time pulling away from her opponent.
She had game point multiple advantages from a 40-all game, but could quite get the win due to double faults and errors.
But eventually, she dug deep and held her serve.
This gave her a huge boost as she blanked her opponent the rest of the way.
Now, Eala will face either Maya Joint or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finals.
Joint, a 19-year-old Australian tennister, is currently ranked 51st in the world. Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, is 53rd.
