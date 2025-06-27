^

Eala grinds out for historic win, bests Gracheva to barge into Eastbourne Open finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 8:47pm
Eala grinds out for historic win, bests Gracheva to barge into Eastbourne Open finals
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts on match point after beating France's Varvara Gracheva in their women's singles semi-final tennis match on day five of the Lexus Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, southern England, on June 27, 2025.
AFP / Glyn Kirk

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala just made history as the first Filipina tennis player to make the finals of a WTA tournament.

Eala will be battling for the Lexus Eastbourne championship after dispatching Varvara Gracheva in three grueling sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, Friday evening (Manila time) in England.

It took two hours and 22 minutes, but the Filipina grabbed the win and punched a ticket to her first WTA Tour finals. She became the first player from the Philippines to make it to the championship round of a WTA Tour. 

“I’m super happy. That was a tough match. There were really tough moments and I sometimes couldn’t figure how to get hold of it. I’m really happy with winning,” an emotional Eala said after the win.

After gutting out a 7-5 win in the first set, Eala took control early in the second set, going up 2-0.

But her French opponent won the next six games to force the match into a winner-take-all third set.

The Rafa Nadal Academy graduate once again took an early edge, going up 2-0, before Gracheva forced a tie, 3-3.

And in an all-important seventh game, Eala had a hard time pulling away from her opponent.

She had game point multiple advantages from a 40-all game, but could quite get the win due to double faults and errors.

But eventually, she dug deep and held her serve.

This gave her a huge boost as she blanked her opponent the rest of the way.

Now, Eala will face either Maya Joint or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the finals.

Joint, a 19-year-old Australian tennister, is currently ranked 51st in the world. Pavlyuchenkova, on the other hand, is 53rd.

