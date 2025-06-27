Beermen rout Gin Kings to level PBA semis series 1-1

San Miguel's Don Trollano (2) shoots over the defense of Barangay Ginebra during their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines -- All knotted up.

The San Miguel Beermen tied their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra after a huge 100-83 victory in Game 2 Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Despite the limited minutes of June Mar Fajardo, six Beermen finished in double digits, led by Marcio Lassiter with 16 points on a-efficient 6-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 from deep. Don Trollano and Kris Rosales added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

“Yeah, first of all, thanks to my players. They know what the situation is because they know since yesterday when we've learned that June Mar will be on a managed minute or depends on my discretion. So everybody's thinking na they have to step up,” San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said after the game.

“It's not only June Mar’s game itong San Miguel. Lagi nating sinasabi, ang strength ng team ay na kay June Mar. But don't forget, the strength of June Mar is with his teammates. And it's really very evident tonight,” he added.

The Gin Kings trailed by double digits early and tried to slowly get back, cutting the deficit to four, 33-37, in the second quarter.

They was still within striking distance, 47-41, in the same frame after a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt.

But seven straight points by the Beermen kept their opponents at arm’s length, 54-41, heading into the second half.

And in the final two quarters, the high-octane San Miguel offense was just too hot to stop.

The lead grew to as much as 23 points, 90-67, after a 3-pointer by Andreas Cahilig.

Since that point, the nearest Ginebra got to was within 15 points, 83-98, with 1:27 remaining after a Jeremiah Gray triple.

And a JM Calma jumper iced the game and put the cherry on top of the Beermen victory.

CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz had 11 points apiece for San Miguel, while Mo Tautuaa added 10.

Fajardo, who was hobbled by a calf injury last time around, finished with just two points but tallied seven rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes and 39 seconds of play off the bench.

Stephen Holt powered Ginebra with 17 points and four rebounds. Gray and Nards Pinto had 10 points apiece for the Gin Kings, while Scottie Thompson and Mav Ahanmisi chipped in nine each.

Game 3 will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.