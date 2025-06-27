^

Sports

Beermen rout Gin Kings to level PBA semis series 1-1

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 7:30pm
Beermen rout Gin Kings to level PBA semis series 1-1
San Miguel's Don Trollano (2) shoots over the defense of Barangay Ginebra during their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal matchup Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- All knotted up.

The San Miguel Beermen tied their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra after a huge 100-83 victory in Game 2 Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Despite the limited minutes of June Mar Fajardo, six Beermen finished in double digits, led by Marcio Lassiter with 16 points on a-efficient 6-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 from deep. Don Trollano and Kris Rosales added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

“Yeah, first of all, thanks to my players. They know what the situation is because they know since yesterday when we've learned that June Mar will be on a managed minute or depends on my discretion. So everybody's thinking na they have to step up,” San Miguel head coach Leo Austria said after the game.

“It's not only June Mar’s game itong San Miguel. Lagi nating sinasabi, ang strength ng team ay na kay June Mar. But don't forget, the strength of June Mar is with his teammates. And it's really very evident tonight,” he added.

The Gin Kings trailed by double digits early and tried to slowly get back, cutting the deficit to four, 33-37, in the second quarter.

They was still within striking distance, 47-41, in the same frame after a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt.

But seven straight points by the Beermen kept their opponents at arm’s length, 54-41, heading into the second half.

And in the final two quarters, the high-octane San Miguel offense was just too hot to stop.

The lead grew to as much as 23 points, 90-67, after a 3-pointer by Andreas Cahilig.

Since that point, the nearest Ginebra got to was within 15 points, 83-98, with 1:27 remaining after a Jeremiah Gray triple.

And a JM Calma jumper iced the game and put the cherry on top of the Beermen victory.

CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz had 11 points apiece for San Miguel, while Mo Tautuaa added 10.

Fajardo, who was hobbled by a calf injury last time around, finished with just two points but tallied seven rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes and 39 seconds of play off the bench. 

Stephen Holt powered Ginebra with 17 points and four rebounds. Gray and Nards Pinto had 10 points apiece for the Gin Kings, while Scottie Thompson and Mav Ahanmisi chipped in nine each.

Game 3 will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala resets career-high world ranking to No. 68

Eala resets career-high world ranking to No. 68

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala’s rise in the world tennis scene just reached a new high.
Sports
fbtw
Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother
play

Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Dylan Harper will feast on chicken adobo and lumpia after his NBA dream came true. 
Sports
fbtw
Eala reaches new high

Eala reaches new high

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala’s rise in the world tennis scene just reached a new high.
Sports
fbtw
Top collegiate women cagers to be celebrated at SMC-CPC Awards

Top collegiate women cagers to be celebrated at SMC-CPC Awards

2 days ago
The Philippines has enjoyed its lofty status as one of Asia's best in women's basketball. And thanks to the thriving...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings look to put cuffs on Beermen

Gin Kings look to put cuffs on Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Limiting San Miguel’s high-octane offense is of tantamount importance for Barangay Ginebra, head coach Tim Cone said,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PVL on Tour shifts to Batangas

PVL on Tour shifts to Batangas

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League on Tour jumps from Vigan, Ilocos Sur to Batangas with reigning All-Filipino Conference champion...
Sports
fbtw
College &lsquo;Players of the Year&rsquo; get share of spotlight at CPC Awards

College ‘Players of the Year’ get share of spotlight at CPC Awards

6 hours ago
Clint Escamis is basketball’s best with Bella Belen reigning as volleyball’s finest as the two stars headline...
Sports
fbtw
Nouri rules rapid event in Asian Juniors Chess tilt

Nouri rules rapid event in Asian Juniors Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Alekhine Nouri gave the Philippines something to be proud of after he topped the rapid event of the Asian Juniors Chess Championships...
Sports
fbtw
Nailga, Plete buck slow starts to reign supreme at JPGT Del Monte

Nailga, Plete buck slow starts to reign supreme at JPGT Del Monte

7 hours ago
Alexis Nailga and Zero Plete came through with clutch performances in the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 divisions, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with