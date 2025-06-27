Amaro, Garra splash way to medals in SEA Age Group swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Palarong Pambansa Pambansa standouts Albert Jose Amaro II and Sophia Rose Garra shone bright for the Philippines in the 47th Southeast Asia Age Group Swimming Champions at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Amaro and Garra bagged numerous medals in their respective age-group classes for the lean 10-man Philippine swimming team in the tourney.

The 17-year-old Amaro had three medals, including the Philippines’ lone gold medal, while Garra had a silver and a bronze in the three-day competition.

The 17-year-old Amaro, an NCAA multi-medalist from San Beda College, clocked 25.15 seconds in the boys 16-18 50-meter butterfly, edging out Indonesian Jason Donovan Yusuf by a millisecond.

Singapore’s Tedd Windsor Chan claimed the bronze at 25.23.

He then followed it up with a silver medal finish in the 100 meter freestyle division, where he clocked in at 53.71 seconds. He came up behind gold medalist Lidie of Malaysia, who had a time of 52.64 seconds.

The Filipino also had a bronze medal finish in the 100 meter butterfly with 55.72 seconds, behyind Li Jie Goh of Malaysia (55.64) and Wongsakorn Patsamaran of Thailand (55.71).

His teammates Filipino-German Alecander Eichler and 2024 Asian Age-Group gold medal winner Jamesray Ajido finished fourth (55.82) and fifth (55.98), respectively.

For her part, Garra took the silver medal in the girls 13-under 200 meter backstroke in a time of 2:24.33, behind Thai Oravee Intaporn-Udom (2:20.33). Haw Yek Wo of Singapore finished third at 2:24.68.

Garra, 14 years old, also had a bronze medal finish in the girls 13-under 200-m Individual Medley in a time of 2:31.37 behind Ovavee of Thailand (2:26.03) and Pimchanok (2:27.50).

Garra missed the podium in the 100-m backstroke (1:06.86) and 50-m back (31.25).

Another member of the team Fil-American Riannah Coleman finished ( 4th Place, 200m Breaststroke and 6th Place, 100m Breaststroke), Ryan Zach Belen ( 5th Place, 50m Backstroke); Patricia Mae Santor (4th Place, 200m Butterfly), and Kyla Bulaga, (6th Place, 200m Butterfly).