PVL urged to align with international volleyball body's calendar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) advised the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to fully transition toward an event calendar aligned with the FIVB Sports Calendar.

The advice was in response to the PVL’s request for an extension of the registered 2024–2025 season in the FIVB Volleyball Information System, or VIS, until October 15 this year.

The league has laid out a seven-province PVL On Tour preseason sortie and sought for the extension to also allow its teams to apply for an ITC, or International Transfer Certificate, for players who require the document.

But the PNVF turned down the request.

“Upon careful review of FIVB Sports Regulations, version as of April 11 2025, the PNVF shall be unable to endorse or accept the proposal to extend the registered season,” the federation said in its letter to PVL dated June 23.

The PNVF quoted 6.1.1.b under General Principles of the FIVB rules: “The National Team period is from 16 May to 15 October. During this time, national team competitions shall have priority in the calendar. National Leagues and Confederation club competitions may operate during this time only subject to the approval of the FIVB.

The PNVF added: “While we recognize the value of PVL’s intent to promote the league, and the sport, by bringing the matches to various regions of the country, it is essential to observe the National Team Period vis-à-vis the Club Season.

“This is the very same calendar that other professional leagues or club leagues (Italy’s Lega Pallavolo, Brazil’s Superliga, Japan SVLeague, Korea’s KOVO among others) practice adherence to.

“The development of our women’s national team through the Alas Pilipinas program is riding upon good momentum in this period, with the steady rise in World Rankings. In the same manner, our national team members are getting more accustomed to FIVB protocol in their aim to elevate the level of play along with a heightened sense of discipline and

respect for the program,” the PNVF said.