Krogg, Corbadora emerge as Elite winners in PhilCycling Tagaytay Criterium race

Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 3:57pm
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (center) with Elite category winners Mathilda Krogg and Edson Corbadora.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mathilda Krogg and Edson Corbadora practically cruised to victories in ruling the Elite categories of the PhilCyling Tagaytay City Criterium 2025 — a three-day circuit race that celebrated the inauguration of the brand new Tagaytay City Velodrome.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the PhilCycling and Tagaytay City mayor, personally awarded the gold medals and cash prizes to the podium finishers of the competition that also featured categories in Masters, Youth, Junior and Under-23.

“Cycling will be very much alive especially with the new Tagaytay City Velodrome,” Tolentino told the crowd that gathered at the start/finish area fronting the 250-meter indoor wood and International Cycling Union track facility, the first in the country.

Krogg crossed the finish solo with national champion Jermyn Prado, who figured in a crash that caused her bike’s chain to snap, crossing a minute and a half later for the bronze medal.

Jelsie Sabado completed the podium while her Standard Insurance teammates — Krogg included — Kate Yasmin Aquino and Marianne Dacumos finished in the top five.

Corbadora, riding for Victori Pro Cycling, also had the privilege of raising both hands in victory with his 25-second edge over Excellent Noodles’ Ryan Tugawin, who beat another Victoria rider Marcelo Felipe by a wheel in the battle for the silver medal.

Jerico Jay Lucero and Ronnilan Quita, both from Go for Gold, completed in the top 5.

The champions to the fifth placers received cash prizes of P10,000, P7,000, P5,000, P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000 in the events raced over a 2.5-km circuit with the men’s format at one hour plus three laps and the women’s contest 45 minutes also plus three laps.

