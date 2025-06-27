^

PVL on Tour shifts to Batangas

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 3:50pm
PVL on Tour shifts to Batangas
Petro Gazz Angels
(STAR / Russell Palma)

Games Saturday
(Batangas City Sports Center)
4 p.m. - Galeries Tower vs Choco Mucho
6:30 p.m. - Nxled vs Petro Gazz
 
MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League on Tour jumps from Vigan, Ilocos Sur to Batangas with reigning All-Filipino Conference champion Petro Gazz battling Nxled Saturday at the Batangas City Sports Center.

The Angels, however, will take on the Chameleons in their 6:30 p.m. minus practically their top two players — Brooke Van Sickle and MJ Phillips — as the pair are currently with the Alas Pilipinas seeing action in the VTV Cup in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam
Expect Jonah Sabete and Myra Pablo to carry most of the scoring load for Petro Gazz, which was bracketed in Pool A alongside Galeries Tower, Nxled, Farm Fresh and PLDT.

Similarly, Choco Mucho will also be minus setter Mars Alba and middle blocker Maddie Madayag as well as setter Tia Andaya, whom the franchise drafted seventh overall in the PVL Rookie Draft early this month.

That meant more load for crowd darling Deanna Wong at the setter position.

The league’s preseason showcase already played in Vigan at the Chavit Coliseum, with Creamline sweeping all its two outings against Akari and Capital1 to zoom straight to the top of Pool B.

Also bracketed in that group were Cignal, Chery Tiggo and ZUS Coffee.

