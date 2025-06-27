Eala hits another career-best world ranking in less than 24 hours

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their match on Day 9 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — There is no stopping the Filipina tennis juggernaut.

In a giant leap once again, Alex Eala Eala notched another career-best on her way to the semifinals of the elite 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open late in England.

Eala reset her career high from No. 68 to No. 64 in less than 24 hours apart, thanks to a 6-1, 6-2 masterclass on the higher-ranked Dayana Yastremska (WTA No. 42) of Ukraine in the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old lefty collected 44 more points with the convincing win to reach 976 from 932 at No. 68 on Thursday after starting at only No. 74 this week with 875 points.

Her previous best was at No. 69 after a Cinderella run in the Miami Open, where she also reached the Final Four as the first Filipina WTA semifinalist ever.

Eala’s onslaught in Eastbourne, which continues against WTA No. 111 Varvara Gracheva of France at press time (6 p.m., Manila time) for a seat in the finale, should serve handy for her homestretch build-up before a Wimbledon main draw debut next week in London.

“Semis loading,” said Eala on her social media post.

She needed only 66 minutes to do the feat, a similar path she had in the Miami Open after rising all the way from the qualifiers to slay heavy favorites one after another.

One big fish on the way was Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the world No. 20 and 2017 French Open champion, whom she beat anew in the Round of 16 via walkover after the latter’s unfortunate ankle injury in the third set.

Eala bucked off a first-set shutout to run away with a 0-6, 6-2, 3-2 against Ostapenko (retired) for now a 2-0 head-to-head upperhand on the Latvian star after a 7-6(2-), 7-5, in the Miami Open.

Up against another fancied, Eala just would not be denied by yielding only three games to the 25-year-old Ukrainian, who’s 20 rungs up on her in the WTA list.

And now Gracheva is next with Eala sporting a head-to-head edge after 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against in their first duel in the Nottingham Open earlier this week.

Winner in the semis duel gets a shot at the crown of the $250,000 tourney against either Australias’ Maya Joint or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia from the other bracket.