Nailga, Plete buck slow starts to reign supreme at JPGT Del Monte

BUKIDNON, Philippines – Alexis Nailga and Zero Plete came through with clutch performances in the boys’ and girls’ 15-18 divisions, respectively, to salvage home pride after a string of tough losses on other fronts in the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship here on Friday.

The local bets rose to the occasion when it mattered most, overcoming shaky final-round showing to complete wire-to-wire victories despite 75 and 77, respectively. Their triumphs not only showcased their talent but also ensured the hosts avoided a winless start in the kickoff leg of the Mindanao swing of the Visayas-Mindanao Series.

Nailga, who carried a three-shot lead into the final round of the 54-hole championship, bucked an early stumble — a double bogey on No. 2 followed by a bogey on the next — that allowed fellow homegrown talent Clement Ordeneza to pull even at one-over overall.

But as the pressure mounted, Ordeneza faltered with a costly double bogey on the fifth, enabling Nailga to regain a one-stroke advantage at the turn — a lead he would protect with clutch pars down the stretch.

Nailga, 16, capped his campaign with a birdie on the final hole, finishing with a three-over card for a 217 total to beat Ordeneza by three strokes.

Ordeneza, the JPGT Match Play champion last year, faltered early on the back nine with two bogeys and couldn’t mount a comeback, settling for a string of pars to also finish with a 75 and a 220 overall.

“It was a close fight after my early struggles, but I managed to stay composed the rest of the way,” said Nailga, whose clutch birdie on the final hole capped another victorious campaign.

“It feels great to score back-to-back wins,” he added. “I also learned how to stay composed under pressure. But that birdie on the last hole was the highlight of my round — I hit a solid drive, followed it up with a strong second shot, and drained a 24-footer for birdie.”

Armand Copok carded a 73 to grab third place at 226, edging Vince Naranjo, who also tallied a 226 after a 74, in the countback.

The victory not only marked back-to-back titles for Nailga, following his dominant win in Mactan during the Visayas Series last month, but also solidified his status as one of the most promising young talents on tour.

Earlier, Plete matched Nailga’s wire-to-wire feat despite a shaky finish, carding a five-over round after back-to-back 75s. She clinched the hard-earned victory with a clutch chip-in that set up a tap-in par on the par-5 18th, edging fellow Bukidnon native Crista Miñoza by one stroke with a 227 total.

Plete, who held a commanding seven-shot lead over Miñoza entering the final round, saw her margin dwindle to just one heading to the closing hole. But after falling short with her third shot, she calmly delivered a brilliant chip that stopped two feet from the cup, securing a nerve-wracking win in the girls’ premier division of the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Miñoza, meanwhile, mounted a gallant rally. Hitting her approach just left of the pin on the final hole for a chance at a closing birdie, she came up short, settling for par and a 71 for a 228 total — just one shot shy of forcing a playoff, to the crowd’s disappointment.

After struggling with rounds of 81 and 76, Miñoza surged into contention with a fiery three-birdie blitz from No. 3, taking on the role of the main challenger.

As Plete bogeyed two of her first five holes, Miñoza crept within two strokes. Despite back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8, she kept the pressure on with steady pars on the back nine, closing the gap to one as Plete faltered with three more bogeys coming home.

But in the end, Plete’s timely chip-in and Miñoza’s missed birdie bid sealed a dramatic and emotional victory for the former, marking a triumphant return to competitive play after a long absence from the junior golf circuit.

“There was pressure, especially since Crista (Miñoza) played really well today. I also had a few lapses that allowed her to close the gap,” said Plete, who was in position to close out with a birdie after a solid drive and a superb second shot from 45 yards to the green.

“But I chunked it and was left with just 10 yards to the green. Thankfully, I managed to one-putt to seal the win,” she added.

Plete said the hard-earned victory was a big morale booster heading into the next stop of the Mindanao Series at Pueblo de Oro next week.

“It’s a great feeling to win — it definitely boosted my confidence,” she said. “But at the same time, I also feel a bit of pressure heading into the next leg.”

Davao’s Precious Zaragosa wavered with a 74 and dropped to third at 229.

Nailga and Plete’s victories capped a week marked by front-running performances, showcasing not only the depth of talent but also the mental toughness and fine form of the winners. The 1-2 finishes by the local bets in both premier divisions also more than made up for Del Monte’s missed chances in the 7-10 and 11-14 age categories.

Davao’s Soleil Molde and Kimberly Baroquillo earlier set the tone for a week of dominant play with runaway victories in the girls’ 7-10 and 11-14 divisions, respectively. In the boys’ side, Cagayan de Oro’s Jamie Barnes and Ken Guillermo also cruised to title wins in their age groups, completing a rare and impressive sweep of wire-to-wire victories across all divisions.

Meanwhile, the next leg of the Mindanao swing will be held at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro from July 1-3. For details and registration, contact PGTI Operations Manager Jhi Mercado at +63 928 316 5678 or Sheila Salvania at +63 968 311 4101.