^

Sports

Gin Kings look to put cuffs on Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 11:45am
Gin Kings look to put cuffs on Beermen
Barangay Ginebra's defense will be key for the Gin Kings as they battle the high-octane offense of the San Miguel Beermen.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Limiting San Miguel’s high-octane offense is of tantamount importance for Barangay Ginebra, head coach Tim Cone said, as the Gin Kings aim to take a 2-0 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series lead over their rivals. 

Ginebra defeated San Miguel, 73-71, in Game 1 of their semis matchup Wednesday. 
It was a game that saw the Gin Kings trail by as much as 18 points, but Ginebra crawled out of the hole and grabbed the win. 

After the game, Cone said that while they did not play the game they wanted to play it in the first half, they were able to do a “Herculean” effort in the second half to grind out a victory.

“We were upset at ourselves at halftime because we just felt we didn't play the game the way we wanted to play it. I was sitting there during the game saying, ‘my gosh, we're holding them to 65 points, we're holding them to 70 points, and we still can't beat this team’,” he told reporters. 

“The game plan is really to try to hold them down as much as we could, but even though we were doing that, they were still dominating us. We did a Herculean effort tonight on defense just trying to hold them down, but our offense couldn't keep pace,” he added. 

“Hopefully, we start smoothing things out.” 

At the end of the quarterfinal round, the Beermen are on top of the scoring column with 108.0 points per game. Ginebra, on the other hand, is averaging the second-least points allowed with 88.1 points a contest.

In Game 1, both teams failed to make more than 40% of their field goals. San Miguel shot 26-of-81 from the field — good for 32.1% — while the Gin Kings made just 28 of their 75 shots, or 37.3%.

This is very different from the halftime stats, where the Beermen made 17 of their 40 shots, good for 42.5%.

“We just can't fall into playing their game and I thought we played their game [in Game 1]. We need to play a little bit more disciplined. We were much better in the second half, I have to admit,” Cone said. 

The veteran coach also underscored that clamping down on defense will be their main game plan, still, against the Beermen.

“We have to keep the score down. It's got to be... We think that's to our favor. And we're used to playing more low-scoring games. So I think that's one of the obvious game plans that we have out there that we've got to keep the score down,” he said.

“We're much more defensive-oriented than they are. They're much more offensive-oriented. So if we can get into a defensive battle, that goes to our favor.”

Game 2 of their series will be on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala resets career-high world ranking to No. 68

Eala resets career-high world ranking to No. 68

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala’s rise in the world tennis scene just reached a new high.
Sports
fbtw
Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother
play

Spurs' Fil-Am No. 2 pick Dylan Harper dedicates NBA dream to Filipina mother

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
Dylan Harper will feast on chicken adobo and lumpia after his NBA dream came true. 
Sports
fbtw
Defense marks the spot

Defense marks the spot

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s not difficult to figure out what TNT and Barangay Ginebra did to draw first blood in their PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
40th Air Jordan edition sneakers to hit shelves July 12

40th Air Jordan edition sneakers to hit shelves July 12

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
 Sports apparel brand Jordan Brand will uncover the “new chapter in their storied legacy” next month —...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis, Quiambao banner scribes&rsquo; &lsquo;Mythical Team&rsquo; for college hoops

Escamis, Quiambao banner scribes’ ‘Mythical Team’ for college hoops

22 hours ago
Collegiate men’s basketball has no shortage of talents, but five players stood out exceptionally above everyone in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

iACADEMY tops real estate management exams

May 3, 2025 - 10:40pm
Record-breaking heat, extreme weather events, air pollution and the spread of infectious disease: climate change poses an...
Sports
fbtw
From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

From passion to profession: iACADEMY alumni pave their non-traditional career paths to global stages

June 8, 2024 - 7:00am
When it comes to building a career, following one's passion often isn't the obvious choice.
Sports
fbtw
UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

UP Mindanao introduces new degree programs, inclusive admissions policy

May 8, 2024 - 9:14pm
The University of the Philippines Mindanao has announced upgrades to its academic programs and admissions policies.
Sports
fbtw
San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

San Beda Law celebrates 75 years of excellence

November 21, 2023 - 10:23am
San Beda University College of Law proudly marks its 75th anniversary, inviting all Bedan lawyers to join the celebration...
Sports
fbtw
UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

UST Campus Journalism Awards now accepting entries

November 13, 2023 - 12:29pm
The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), is inviting all college-...
Sports
fbtw
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with