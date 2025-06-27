Gin Kings look to put cuffs on Beermen

Barangay Ginebra's defense will be key for the Gin Kings as they battle the high-octane offense of the San Miguel Beermen.

MANILA, Philippines — Limiting San Miguel’s high-octane offense is of tantamount importance for Barangay Ginebra, head coach Tim Cone said, as the Gin Kings aim to take a 2-0 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series lead over their rivals.

Ginebra defeated San Miguel, 73-71, in Game 1 of their semis matchup Wednesday.

It was a game that saw the Gin Kings trail by as much as 18 points, but Ginebra crawled out of the hole and grabbed the win.

After the game, Cone said that while they did not play the game they wanted to play it in the first half, they were able to do a “Herculean” effort in the second half to grind out a victory.

“We were upset at ourselves at halftime because we just felt we didn't play the game the way we wanted to play it. I was sitting there during the game saying, ‘my gosh, we're holding them to 65 points, we're holding them to 70 points, and we still can't beat this team’,” he told reporters.

“The game plan is really to try to hold them down as much as we could, but even though we were doing that, they were still dominating us. We did a Herculean effort tonight on defense just trying to hold them down, but our offense couldn't keep pace,” he added.

“Hopefully, we start smoothing things out.”

At the end of the quarterfinal round, the Beermen are on top of the scoring column with 108.0 points per game. Ginebra, on the other hand, is averaging the second-least points allowed with 88.1 points a contest.

In Game 1, both teams failed to make more than 40% of their field goals. San Miguel shot 26-of-81 from the field — good for 32.1% — while the Gin Kings made just 28 of their 75 shots, or 37.3%.

This is very different from the halftime stats, where the Beermen made 17 of their 40 shots, good for 42.5%.

“We just can't fall into playing their game and I thought we played their game [in Game 1]. We need to play a little bit more disciplined. We were much better in the second half, I have to admit,” Cone said.

The veteran coach also underscored that clamping down on defense will be their main game plan, still, against the Beermen.

“We have to keep the score down. It's got to be... We think that's to our favor. And we're used to playing more low-scoring games. So I think that's one of the obvious game plans that we have out there that we've got to keep the score down,” he said.

“We're much more defensive-oriented than they are. They're much more offensive-oriented. So if we can get into a defensive battle, that goes to our favor.”

Game 2 of their series will be on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.