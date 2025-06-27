^

Sports

Ramos, Quiban keep Filipino momentum at ADT Marrakech

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 11:07am
Sean Ramos
MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos carded an impressive 68 but faltered late, missing out on a spot inside the Top 10 at the start of the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech, the second and final Asian Development Tour (ADT) event in North Africa on Thursday.

Ramos, who tied for 18th at Samanah Golf Club last week, sparked hopes for another strong Filipino showing with a fiery frontside at Al Maaden Golf Resort — an elegant, garden-style layout in contrast to last week’s desert-themed venue.

He racked up four birdies against a lone bogey on his opening nine and picked up two more birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 to grab a share of ninth.

However, a failed up-and-down on the par-4 17th saw the one-time Philippine Golf Tour leg winner settle for a 33-35 round, slipping to joint 16th alongside seven others, four shots off Malaysian Varun Chopra's blistering, bogey-free 64.

Chopra fired five birdies on the front nine to seize the solo lead, just one ahead of Mexico’s Santiago De La Fuente, who turned in a 65 spiked by two eagles.

Six players posted 66s to crowd the leaderboard at the par-72 course set against the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, promising another week of shootout golf and a test of will and composure following Aidric Chan’s thrilling one-stroke victory last week.

Justin Quiban likewise stayed in the early hunt with a 69, sharing 24th. The seasoned Asian Tour campaigner opened with a birdie on No. 13 and an eagle on the 15th, part of a strong backside start. He went four-under after another birdie on No. 1 but lost momentum with bogeys on the next two holes.

Despite recovering with a birdie on No. 4, he dropped another shot on No. 6 before closing with a birdie on the par-5 seventh for a 36-33 round. Quiban showcased superb long game, birdying the three other par-5s.

Meanwhile, Carl Corpus made a strong push with four birdies through 13 holes before bogeying the par-3 15th. Play was later suspended due to darkness. The rookie pro, who tied for ninth last week and is a cousin of Chan, hopes to recover ground when he resumes his round early Friday. Still upbeat, Corpus remains in the hunt to improve on his top 10 finish.

Chan, who ruled the Samanah leg for his second ADT win, opted to rest this week. Ramos now carries the flag for the Filipino contingent aiming to continue their remarkable surge on the Asian Tour’s development circuit.

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
or sign in with