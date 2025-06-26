^

Sports

Eala puts up masterclass vs Ukrainian foe, makes Eastbourne Open semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 11:15pm
Eala puts up masterclass vs Ukrainian foe, makes Eastbourne Open semis
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.
Thomas Coex / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is heading to the semifinal round of the Lexus Eastbourne Open after sweeping Dayana Yastremska in two sets, 6-1, 6-2, in their quarterfinal matchup in Great Britain Thursday evening (Manila time).

The Filipina, now No. 68 in the live world, rankings, stunned the World No. 42 tennister from Ukraine as she showcased her mastery, needing just an hour and six minutes to tally the victory.

After dominating in the first set, 6-1, Eala looked primed to take the easy win, going up 3-0 in the second set.

But Yastremska showed signs of life, winning two of the next three games to slice the deficit, 2-4.

Eala, though, took the match by the throat and win the next two games to punch her ticket to the next round.

It was a commanding victory for Eala, who punched in 27 service points won against Yastremska’s 14.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar also won 30 receiving points to her opponent’s 23.
Yamstreska also had 24 unforced errors to Eala’s 10.

Eala will now face Varvara Gracheva in the semis. Earlier in the day, Gracheva’s opponent, second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, begged off the event due to a thigh injury.

Gracheva is currently ranked 111 in the world.

In the other bracket, Australia’s Maya Joint is already waiting in the semis. She will face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Kamilla Rakhimova.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
