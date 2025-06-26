Vinoya, Camingao rule PhilCyCling Tagaytay Criterium Under-23 race

Claire Wenizah Vinoya (center) with her fellow podium finishers and PhilCycling Secretary-General Atty. Billy Sumagui (4th from left), commissaires Dominic Carpio and Renato Dolosa and PhilCycling staff.

MANILA, Philippines — Claire Wenizah Vinoya prevailed with enough to spare while Rush Camingao had to sprint his way to victory in Day 2 of the PhilCyling Tagaytay City Criterium 2025 on Thursday.

Vinoya, riding out of continental team Standard Insurance Philippines, crossed solo in the finish fronting the new Tagaytay City Velodrome along Crisanto de los Reyes Avenue to win gold and the P8,000 cash prize in the Women’s Under-23 category.

But Camingao, carrying Victoria Sports Pro Cycling team, had to pour it all in the sprint to win the Men’s Under-23 title and bank P10,000 in the race organized by the PhilCycling and Tagaytay City headed by Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and presented by the MVP Sports Foundation.

Angelica Mae Altamarino and Kim Bonilla completed the podium, with Angelica Elvira and Angela Joy Marie Bermejo making the top five of the women’s race that also offered cash prizes in the event — one of several that celebrated Tagaytay City’s 87th Charter Day anniversary.

RR King Roque claimed silver and Andrei Domingo, son of Tour Sprint King Enrique Domingo, were second and third, respectively, in the men’s contest with Dave Eeron Cangayao and Steven Nicolas Shane Tablizo making the magic five and also clinch cash prizes.

Jazmine Kaye Vinoya, Mary Gwennielle Francisco and Mhyka Marzan finished 1-2-3 in the Women’s Junior class and Darius John Villaseñor, Nathaniel Aquino and Sean Andrei Gatchalian in the Men’s Junior to join Day 1 winners on Wednesday Maritanya Krogg (Women Youth), Daniel Cortero (Men Youth), Juan Carlos Barrios (Masters B) and Ronnel Hualda (Masters A).

The races end Friday with the Elite races for men and women with the winners bringing home gold medals and P10,000 each.