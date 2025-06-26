Raymond Aguilar makes most of rare minutes in Ginebraâ€™s Game 1 win vs San Miguel

Raymond Aguilar makes most of rare minutes in Ginebra’s Game 1 win vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines — Fan favorite Raymond Aguilar once again dazzled the Ginebra crowd upon entering the court — but this time, he served as a key piece as the Gin Kings seized Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup semis series against San Miguel Wednesday.

The Gin Kings struggled throughout the first half, giving up an 18-point deficit to the Beermen in the second quarter, 25-43. But they summoned their “Never Say Die” attitude to storm back clinch the first win of the series, 73-71.

“We saw that June Mar (Fajardo) was getting treatment on the sideline. We took advantage of the times that he was absent on the floor to get back into the game,” said Tim Cone in the post-game press-conference.

Fortunately for Cone, his troops responded as they picked up their defensive energy in the second half and held Fajardo to only six points in the contest. Fajardo attempted to take back the lead with four seconds remaining, but his layup attempt was blocked by Japeth Aguilar.

Aside from Japeth, Raymond Aguilar provided pivotal minutes for the Gin Kings. The 38-year-old scored four points, all coming in the second half during Ginebra’s comeback attempt.

“It’s just another day in the office. This is our job naman talaga na pagpasok namin, talaga magbigay ng energy. Medyo maaga na foul trouble Si Japeth so buti na lang nakapag-step up tayo,” Aguilar told reporters.

“Alam ko naman role ko, kung magamit o hindi, just keep ready lang. Hindi naman ako nagpapabaya, conditioning everyday,” added Aguilar on how he maximized the rare playoff minutes given to him.

Aguilar also stepped up on the defensive end, preventing Fajardo from scoring during the minutes he was fielded in.

“June Mar Fajardo yan e, eight-time MVP. Buti nga hindi niya masyado akong binabakbak e,” Aguilar joked when asked how difficult it is to guard Fajardo.

Cone, for his part, believes Raymond Aguilar has the physical strength to make things challenging for the Cebuano big man.

“One thing about Raymond is he is man-strong. He looks strong, but he is ten times stronger than he looks. Despite giving up 40, 50 pounds to June Mar and a few inches, he can hold his ground.” — Ravi Tan, intern