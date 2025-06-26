^

Sports

Jamaro cops gold in SEA Age Group swim tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 3:26pm
Jamaro cops gold in SEA Age Group swim tilt

MANILA, Philippines — Palarong Pambansa golden boy and record breaker Albert Jose Jamaro splashed his way to the gold medal in the male 16-18 50-meter butterfly of the 47th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in Singapore Thursday.

The 17-year-old Jamaro, who scooped up seven gold medals in the Palaro in Cebu last year, clocked 25.15 seconds in edging Jason Donovan Yusuf of Indonesia and Tedd Windsor Chan of Singapore for the mint.

Yusuf clocked 25.16 while Chan 25.23 to settle for the silver and bronze, respectively.

Another Philippine bet, 13-year-old Sophia Rose Garra claimed the silver in the girls’ 13-and-under backstroke in 2:24.33, finishing behind eventual winner Oravee Intaporn-Udom of Thailand, who timed in 2:20.33.

Singaporean Ng Yeok Han copped the bronze in 2:24.68.

It was the second medal for both Jamaro and Garra, who each had a bronze the day before.

