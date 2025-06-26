^

Sports

40th Air Jordan edition sneakers to hit shelves July 12

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 3:21pm
40th Air Jordan edition sneakers to hit shelves July 12
Air Jordan 40 will hit the shelves next month.
(Jordan Brand)

MANILA, Philippines — Sports apparel brand Jordan Brand will uncover the “new chapter in their storied legacy” next month — the Air Jordan 40. 

The 40th iteration of the iconic Air Jordan basketball shoes will be available on July 12, the brand announced. 

In a statement, Jordan Brand described Air Jordan 40 as a “game shoe that’s uniquely designed for the modern game and to power the performance of today’s top playmakers.” 

“This is an incredible moment for our brand as we define the next era of greatness alongside the next generation of hoopers,” said Sarah Mensah, president of Jordan Brand. 

“The Air Jordan 40 represents the future. Built for today’s player and the specifics of today’s game, it’s the beginning of a new chapter in our storied legacy,” she added. 

The shoes will have a new performance silhouette, “built for today’s athletes and the specifics of the modern game.” 

It will combine  full-length Nike ZoomX foam, Nike’s softest, lightest and most responsive foam, with the full Zoom Strobel, which will provide the most responsive cushioning underfoot to provide propulsion. 

This, then, gives basketball players “unparalleled responsiveness and explosive force with every movement.” 

“Paired together, the two landmark innovations combine to create a first-of-its-kind ride for athletes, enabling powerful, fast movement alongside best-in-class support and recovery,” the statement read. 

With the two landmark Nike innovations together in one shoe, Jason Mayden, Jordan Brand chief design officer, stressed that this created the “Air Jordan of the future”.

“And we wouldn’t be Jordan Brand if we weren’t also obsessing the intersection of style and performance. This shoe helps you get buckets and look good while doing it. It perfectly embodies the essence of effortless versatility.”

Aside from this, it will also have a  a premium construction that delivers elite levels of support and protection; webbing that enables 360-degree containment while offering a subtle nod to Michael Jordan’s six championships; and a unique traction pattern comprised of 40-degree angles. 

The look of Air Jordan 40 will “carry forward the iconic design legacy of the Air Jordan lineage, referencing details from prior models in a striking new look.” 

“In an additional nod to the four-decade history of Air Jordan footwear, the silhouette’s logo is designed entirely of 40-degree angles — a theme mirrored on the herringbone traction pattern, which also calls to mind several of the franchise’s most iconic outsole designs,” the statement added. 

Nine colorways will be available over the coming year. 

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, a Jordan Brand athlete, said that he cannot wait to take the court in the new shoes. 

“It’s truly a shoe built for today’s style of basketball, with the innovative edge that comes from being a member of the Jordan Family. That attention to performance will take my game to the next level as I continue to proudly represent the Jumpman, the ultimate symbol of greatness,” Banchero said.

AIR JORDAN

BASKETBALL

JORDAN BRAND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters captivate Filipino fans at Tenement Court in Taguig
play

WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters captivate Filipino fans at Tenement Court in Taguig

By Martin Ramos | 22 hours ago
Members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters made a special visit to the Tenement Court in Taguig on Monday, June 23,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings storm back from 18 points to seize Game 1 vs Beermen

Gin Kings storm back from 18 points to seize Game 1 vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra came from double digits down and stunned the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen, 73-71, in Game 1 of their PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Upsetting the odds

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s not often that a lower seed survives a twice-to-win disadvantage in the playoffs, whether in the NBA or PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G take semis series opener vs Painters

Tropang 5G take semis series opener vs Painters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The TNT Tropang 5G drew first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after outlasting the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

1 day ago
Versatile US college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain or Shine's Caracut plans to shake off wrist injury

Rain or Shine's Caracut plans to shake off wrist injury

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut will power through a left wrist injury, as he aims to help the Elasto Painters in Game...
Sports
fbtw
'Could've been anyone's match': Eala wishes quick recovery for Ostapenko

'Could've been anyone's match': Eala wishes quick recovery for Ostapenko

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is hoping Jelena Ostapenko will have a speedy recovery, following the former's win...
Sports
fbtw
Buntan guns for ONE Muay Thai strawweight title

Buntan guns for ONE Muay Thai strawweight title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan is eyeing to be a two-sport champion in ONE Fighting Championship. ...
Sports
fbtw
Maria Pizarro Harper, Filipino mom of Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, trends after 2025 NBA Draft

Maria Pizarro Harper, Filipino mom of Spurs No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, trends after 2025 NBA Draft

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The world is paying attention to the San Antonio Spurs' draft pick Dylan Harper, and his Filipino mother Maria....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with