40th Air Jordan edition sneakers to hit shelves July 12

MANILA, Philippines — Sports apparel brand Jordan Brand will uncover the “new chapter in their storied legacy” next month — the Air Jordan 40.

The 40th iteration of the iconic Air Jordan basketball shoes will be available on July 12, the brand announced.

In a statement, Jordan Brand described Air Jordan 40 as a “game shoe that’s uniquely designed for the modern game and to power the performance of today’s top playmakers.”

“This is an incredible moment for our brand as we define the next era of greatness alongside the next generation of hoopers,” said Sarah Mensah, president of Jordan Brand.

“The Air Jordan 40 represents the future. Built for today’s player and the specifics of today’s game, it’s the beginning of a new chapter in our storied legacy,” she added.

The shoes will have a new performance silhouette, “built for today’s athletes and the specifics of the modern game.”

It will combine full-length Nike ZoomX foam, Nike’s softest, lightest and most responsive foam, with the full Zoom Strobel, which will provide the most responsive cushioning underfoot to provide propulsion.

This, then, gives basketball players “unparalleled responsiveness and explosive force with every movement.”

“Paired together, the two landmark innovations combine to create a first-of-its-kind ride for athletes, enabling powerful, fast movement alongside best-in-class support and recovery,” the statement read.

With the two landmark Nike innovations together in one shoe, Jason Mayden, Jordan Brand chief design officer, stressed that this created the “Air Jordan of the future”.

“And we wouldn’t be Jordan Brand if we weren’t also obsessing the intersection of style and performance. This shoe helps you get buckets and look good while doing it. It perfectly embodies the essence of effortless versatility.”

Aside from this, it will also have a a premium construction that delivers elite levels of support and protection; webbing that enables 360-degree containment while offering a subtle nod to Michael Jordan’s six championships; and a unique traction pattern comprised of 40-degree angles.

The look of Air Jordan 40 will “carry forward the iconic design legacy of the Air Jordan lineage, referencing details from prior models in a striking new look.”

“In an additional nod to the four-decade history of Air Jordan footwear, the silhouette’s logo is designed entirely of 40-degree angles — a theme mirrored on the herringbone traction pattern, which also calls to mind several of the franchise’s most iconic outsole designs,” the statement added.

Nine colorways will be available over the coming year.

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, a Jordan Brand athlete, said that he cannot wait to take the court in the new shoes.

“It’s truly a shoe built for today’s style of basketball, with the innovative edge that comes from being a member of the Jordan Family. That attention to performance will take my game to the next level as I continue to proudly represent the Jumpman, the ultimate symbol of greatness,” Banchero said.