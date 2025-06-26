Escamis, Quiambao banner scribesâ€™ â€˜Mythical Teamâ€™ for college hoops

^

Sports

Escamis, Quiambao banner scribes’ ‘Mythical Team’ for college hoops

Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 3:14pm
JD Cagulangan (UP), Allen Liwag (Benilde), Clint Escamis (Mapua), Mike Phillips (La Salle) and Kevin Quiambao (La Salle).
UAAP Media Group and NCAA Philippines / GMA Sports

MANILA, Philippines — Collegiate men’s basketball has no shortage of talents, but five players stood out exceptionally above everyone in the UAAP Season 87 and NCAA Season 100. 

Clint Escamis, Kevin Quiambao, JD Cagulangan, Allen Liwag and Mike Phillips will be named the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Mythical Team in the 2025 San Miguel Corporation-Collegiate Press Corps (SMC-CPC) Awards Night at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig City on Monday, June 30.

Headlining the pack is Mapua University's Escamis, who steered the Cardinals to a breakthrough NCAA championship after 33 years, earning the Collegiate Men’s Basketball Player of the Year citation as well in the ceremony presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Live and GMA.

The 24-year-old court general led Mapua to a 15-3 win-loss record during the eliminations with averages of 15.44 points, 4.0 assists, 3.61 rebounds, and 1.89 steals per game.

Equally impressive is Quiambao, currently making waves overseas with the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League, despite a foiled title retention bid for La Salle.

Prior to his stellar stint in Korea, the versatile 6-foot-7 ace led the Green Archers to finals return in Season 87, coupling it with his second straight Season MVP award. 

He’s the first Archer to win back-to-back top individual plums since Ben Mbala in 2017 after posting a league-best 16.64 points, to go with 8.64 rebounds, 4.07 assists, and a steal during the elimination round as he topped the statistical race with 81.357 statistical points. 

For his part, floor general Cagulangan of UAAP Season 87 champion University of the Philippines guided a sweet redemption tour and bagged the Finals MVP for a grand swan song before heading to the Suwon KT Sonicboom in Korea.

The Fighting Maroon registered 13.67 points, 4.33 rebounds, 4.67 assists, 1.33 steals, and 0.67 blocks in the Finals while committing only 1.67 turnovers in the three-game series to dethrone Quiambao and the Green Archers.

The 5-foot-9 Cagulangan finished third in the statistical points after the eliminations with 69.167 SPs, averaged of 11.75 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.75 steals per contest, just behind the eventual MVP Quiambao and fellow Mythical Team awardee Phillips who had 74.929 SPs.

Joining the elite squad is 6-foot-6 Liwag by clinching the Season 100 MVP award and Defensive Player of the Year honor after anchoring College of St. Benilde into another Finals appearance. 

Liwag topped the NCAA stats race behind a double-double average of 14.61 points and 11.28 rebounds laced by 2.33 assists, and 1.22 blocks as the Blazers dethroned the San Beda Red Lions before falling prey to the Escamis-led Cardinals. 

Behind a similar double-double norms of 12.0 points, 11.57 rebounds with 1.71 steals, and 1.07 blocks, Phillips of La Salle completes the ‘Fab Five’ in the third CPC awards also backed by World Balance, E-Sports International, Centaur Marketing, My Daily Collagen, Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things and Go For Gold.

CPC

NCAA

UAAP
