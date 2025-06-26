Rain or Shine's Caracut plans to shake off wrist injury

Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut (14) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut will power through a left wrist injury, as he aims to help the Elasto Painters in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal matchup with the TNT Tropang 5G.

Caracut top-scored for the Elasto Painters during their 98-91 Game 1 loss against TNT on Wednesday evening.

In a starting role, Caracut had 16 points, a rebound and an assist in a team-high 35 minutes.

Caracut left the Mall of Asia Arena with wraps on his left hand.

“Medyo hindi ko magalaw pero kaya naman. Hindi naman, wala namang fracture kasi hindi naman masakit,” he said.

“Namamaga, may maga pero kaya naman pag may tape,” he added.

He said that the injury came after he was hit by Kelly Williams during the game, and while it is swollen, he will surely suit up for Game 2.

“Kanina, nailaro ko naman e. May ilang lang, pero kaya.”

Rain or Shine is facing the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad, whose backcourt is greatly depleted.

But in Game 2, six Tropang 5G players finished in double digits, led by sharpshooter RR Pogoy, who had 28 points.

“Si RR, hindi namin mapigilan kanina. Nagging usapan din namin na may mga adjustments kami para sa game sa Friday, pero yung timing ng tira ni RR, yung four points niya, mabigat yun kaya medyo lumayo sila nung huli,” Caracut said.

The game was tight at the halfway point of the fourth quarter, with Rain or Shine trailing by just one, 74-75, after Caracut’s free throws.

But an 8-0 run, capped by a Pogoy 4-pointer, pushed TNT’s lead to nine, 83-74.

Rain or Shine tried to storm back and cut the lead to just four, 91-95, late, but finishing touches by Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser iced the game.

“Yung mga mali, mga kulang namin, yun ang in-address [ni Coach Yeng Guiao.] Rebounds, plus yung mga ginawa ni Pogoy. Siya yung talagang nakaka-shoot nung huli. Yung adjustments lang din,” Caracut said.

“Kailangan lang naming… dumating naman kami sa ganitong sitwasyon, pero kailangang labanan namin. Talo kami, pero maganda kasi ngayon, nag-uusap talaga and pinag-uusapan talaga namin kung ano yung mga kailangan naming gawin dito sa series,” he added.

“Yun ang kagandahan. Naging open na, naging vocal na sa magiging adjustments.”

Game 2 of their semifinal series will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.