^

Sports

Rain or Shine's Caracut plans to shake off wrist injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 2:35pm
Rain or Shine's Caracut plans to shake off wrist injury
Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut (14) shoots over the defense of the TNT Tropang 5G during Game 1 of their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday evening at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Rain or Shine guard Andrei Caracut will power through a left wrist injury, as he aims to help the Elasto Painters in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal matchup with the TNT Tropang 5G.

Caracut top-scored for the Elasto Painters during their 98-91 Game 1 loss against TNT on Wednesday evening.

In a starting role, Caracut had 16 points, a rebound and an assist in a team-high 35 minutes.

Caracut left the Mall of Asia Arena with wraps on his left hand.

“Medyo hindi ko magalaw pero kaya naman. Hindi naman, wala namang fracture kasi hindi naman masakit,” he said.

“Namamaga, may maga pero kaya naman pag may tape,” he added.

He said that the injury came after he was hit by Kelly Williams during the game, and while it is swollen, he will surely suit up for Game 2.

“Kanina, nailaro ko naman e. May ilang lang, pero kaya.”

Rain or Shine is facing the Grand Slam-seeking TNT squad, whose backcourt is greatly depleted.

But in Game 2, six Tropang 5G players finished in double digits, led by sharpshooter RR Pogoy, who had 28 points.

“Si RR, hindi namin mapigilan kanina. Nagging usapan din namin na may mga adjustments kami para sa game sa Friday, pero yung timing ng tira ni RR, yung four points niya, mabigat yun kaya medyo lumayo sila nung huli,” Caracut said.

The game was tight at the halfway point of the fourth quarter, with Rain or Shine trailing by just one, 74-75, after Caracut’s free throws.

But an 8-0 run, capped by a Pogoy 4-pointer, pushed TNT’s lead to nine, 83-74.

Rain or Shine tried to storm back and cut the lead to just four, 91-95, late, but finishing touches by Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser iced the game.

“Yung mga mali, mga kulang namin, yun ang in-address [ni Coach Yeng Guiao.] Rebounds, plus yung mga ginawa ni Pogoy. Siya yung talagang nakaka-shoot nung huli. Yung adjustments lang din,” Caracut said.

“Kailangan lang naming… dumating naman kami sa ganitong sitwasyon, pero kailangang labanan namin. Talo kami, pero maganda kasi ngayon, nag-uusap talaga and pinag-uusapan talaga namin kung ano yung mga kailangan naming gawin dito sa series,” he added.

“Yun ang kagandahan. Naging open na, naging vocal na sa magiging adjustments.”

Game 2 of their semifinal series will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila. 

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters captivate Filipino fans at Tenement Court in Taguig
play

WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters captivate Filipino fans at Tenement Court in Taguig

By Martin Ramos | 22 hours ago
Members of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters made a special visit to the Tenement Court in Taguig on Monday, June 23,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings storm back from 18 points to seize Game 1 vs Beermen

Gin Kings storm back from 18 points to seize Game 1 vs Beermen

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra came from double digits down and stunned the top-seeded San Miguel Beermen, 73-71, in Game 1 of their PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Upsetting the odds

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s not often that a lower seed survives a twice-to-win disadvantage in the playoffs, whether in the NBA or PBA.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G take semis series opener vs Painters

Tropang 5G take semis series opener vs Painters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The TNT Tropang 5G drew first blood in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after outlasting the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

Flagg expected to be taken first by Dallas in NBA Draft

1 day ago
Versatile US college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Escamis, Quiambao banner scribes&rsquo; &lsquo;Mythical Team&rsquo; for college hoops

Escamis, Quiambao banner scribes’ ‘Mythical Team’ for college hoops

47 minutes ago
Collegiate men’s basketball has no shortage of talents, but five players stood out exceptionally above everyone in the...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Del Monte: Baroquillo pulls off ace en route to dominance; Barnes shines

JPGT Del Monte: Baroquillo pulls off ace en route to dominance; Barnes shines

1 hour ago
Wire-to-wire victories defined the battle for supremacy in two age divisions of the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
Buntan guns for ONE Muay Thai strawweight title

Buntan guns for ONE Muay Thai strawweight title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan is eyeing to be a two-sport champion in ONE Fighting Championship. ...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA Philippines dabbles in esports with Mobile Legends tourney

NCAA Philippines dabbles in esports with Mobile Legends tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The Philippines' National Collegiate Athletic Association is making a bold leap into the digital age with the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with