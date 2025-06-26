^

'Could've been anyone's match': Eala wishes quick recovery for Ostapenko

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 2:22pm
Alexandra Eala of Philippines celebrates her win against Madison Keys during Day 6 of the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Al Bello / Getty Images via AFP 

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala is hoping Jelena Ostapenko will have a speedy recovery, following the former's win after the latter's retirement in their Lexus Eastbourne Open round of 16 matchup Wednesday evening (Manila time) in Great Britain.

Eala barged into the tournament’s quarterfinal round after Ostapenko retired from play, 0-6, 6-2, 3-2.

Ostapenko, who had a dominant first set in their match, tweaked her ankle early in the third set.

And with the 20-year-old Filipina ahead in the third set, the World No. 20 Latvian was forced to retire.

After the match, Eala said that while she got the win, it is “never a good feeling to finish a match like that.”

“I just hope everything's okay with her because, you know, it was a really tough battle today and I think both of us were on the brink,” she said in a video posted by WTA on Instagram.

“It could have been anyone's match. So I wish her a speedy recovery.”

Eala defeated Ostapenko in her magical Miami Open run back in March.

It was the first of a string of big fishes the then-World No. 140 tennister defeated in Miami.

After Ostapenko, Eala defeated then-World No. 5 Madison Keys and then World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, before falling against then-World No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

This time around, Ostapenko looked primed to exacting her revenge against Eala, blanking the Filipina, 6-0, in the first set.

She also won the first game of the second set, but Eala showcased her resiliency and mastery, grabbing the second set to force the third frame.

Now, the Rafa Nadal Academy graduate ranked 74th in the world will take on Dayana Yamstremska in the quarterfinal Thursday at about 9 p.m. (Manila time).

